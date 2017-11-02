Dozens of awards handed out at Sound Bites 2017

MA stations receive accolades for work in news, sports, advertising and public service

Awards were handed out to broadcast radio and television stations in fourteen categories at the Sound Bites Awards sponsored by the Massachusetts Broadcaster’s Association on Thursday, November 2 at the Framingham Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center. SFC Geoffrey Allen of the Massachusetts Army National Guard and NAB EVP of Television Marcellus Alexander addressed the capacity crowd of radio and TV members. Worcester-native and BMI artist Same James provided entertainment for the crowd of nearly 200 broadcasters. 2015 MBA Broadcaster of the Year Candy O’Terry emceed the event.

The winners of the night in the Station of the Year category were WBZ Newsradio and WCVB-TV for radio and television, respectively. Milford’s MyFM WMRC and Springfield’s 22 News WWLP-TV were runners up in the Station of the Year category.

Highlighting broadcaster’s commitment to their communities, the New 97.7 WKAF-FM won the radio Sound Bites Award for best Public Service Announcement for their “Celebrate Black History Month with Urban Champions” campaign. WWLP-TV won the Public Service Announcement award for “Cast Your Vote,” encouraging residents to vote in 2016 elections.

Now in its sixth year, the Sound Bites Awards received more than 225 award entries, each highlighting the excellent work done each year by local broadcasters. See a complete list of winners at massbroadcasters.org/winners.