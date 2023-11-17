MBA honors radio and television members at annual Sound Bites Awards

Awards were handed out to broadcast radio and television stations in nineteen categories at the Sound Bites Awards sponsored by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association on Thursday, November 16 at the Framingham Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center. Guests included National Association of Broadcasters Senior VP of Government Relations Josh Pollack and CPT Alexander Lindsay of the Massachusetts Army National Guard. Comedian Jimmy Dunn performed in front of more than 200 radio and television broadcasters in attendance. Longtime Massachusetts radio personality Jordan Rich hosted the event.

The association began the awards by awarding a first-time “Broadcast Champion” award to MBA counsel Jim Smith, of Smith, Costello, and Crawford. Smith was recognized for his decades of service to the state’s radio and television members in guiding advocacy efforts in both Boston and Washington, DC.

The winners in the Station of the Year category were MyFM 101.3 WMRC-AM and Boston 25 WFXT-DT for radio and television, respectively. Cape Cod’s Pixy 103 and Springfield’s 22 News WWLP-DT were runners up in the Station of the Year category.

Highlighting broadcaster’s commitment to their communities, 94.7 WMAS won the radio Sound Bites Award for best Public Service Announcement for their “94.7 WMAS Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon” PSA. WCVB-DT won the television Public Service Announcement award for their Jimmy Fund PSA “I Am Jimmy 2023.”

The MBA highlighted the best in broadcast localism with #WeAreBroadcasters awards to radio’s WMEX 1510 AM for station owner Tony Lagreca’s work to helping end addiction and the stigma around it, and in television for WCVB-TV’s “50 Years Special” celebrating the station’s golden anniversary.

Now in its twelfth year, the Sound Bites Awards received 260 award entries, highlighting the excellent work done each year by local broadcasters in Massachusetts. See a complete list of winners at massbroadcasters.org/winners.