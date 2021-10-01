Sound Bites to move online

After weeks of careful consideration the MBA has elected to move Sound Bites 2021, our annual learning, meeting, and mingling event online again this year.

While we were confident that we would be able to gather in-person in November, the combination of COVID cases associated with the delta variant as well as significant member station hesitation to send station personnel to the event, it no longer made sense to pursue a live event.

We are in the process of transitioning our event to MBASoundBites.com where the majority of the online event will occur. Like in 2020, we will release many winners of the 2021 Sound Bites Awards during the week of November 8 on our website and social media outlets. Our major Sound Bites Awards will occur during our program during the evening on Nov. 10. The association is planning two webinars – one for sales with Jim Mathis for November 11 and the other on social media with Lori Lewis to take place on Nov 10. There are many more pieces to fall into place over the next several weeks and we look forward to sharing more.

While we are incredibly disappointed that our Hall of Fame and Sound Bites events couldn’t return to “normal” this year, we hope you understand our need to err on the side of caution.