Gracie Awards early bird deadline 12/8

The Gracie Awards, named in honor of Gracie Allen, recognize programming by, for, and about women, as well as individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the media industry. Awards are presented for news, entertainment and production in three categories – television, radio and interactive media.

The 2017 national awards will be presented at the Gracies Gala on June 6 in Beverly Hills, and the local and student awards will be presented at the Gracies Luncheon on June 27 in New York City.

Complete rules and entry information are available at: http://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/call-for-entries/. The early bird deadline is Dec. 8, 2016 and the final deadline for entries is Jan. 12, 2017.

If your station has had a great story or program in the last year that was by, for, or about women, I hope you will submit a Gracie Award entry.