Sage EAS users get deadline reprieve from FCC

With a firmware update to bring Sage EAS devices into compliance with an upcoming Dec. 12 FCC deadline delayed, the Federal Communications Commission has issued an order allowing Sage Alerting System customers an extension of the deadline to March 11, 2024.

The update, required of all EAS users, would prioritize the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) version of an alert when stations receive both CAP and legacy alerts at the same time.

The FCC declined to give users of other EAS equipment an extension, so those stations must be compliant by Dec. 12.

FCC Order extending deadline for SAGE users

