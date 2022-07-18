MBA/MAB to offer mental health support webinars for journalists

The pandemic, on top of coverage of protests, school shootings, etc. weigh heavy on any person and young reporters are particularly susceptible because they are often seeing these things up close and, for many, it’s their first time being involved with this type of news.

To provide a level of support, the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) and Mental Health Association in Michigan (MHAM), along with the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association and other participating associations are offering a four-part series on mental health support to journalists and other broadcasters.

The FREE program consists of four structured sessions that will include psychoeducation about the impact trauma and acute stress has on individuals. Each program will include “tools” for helping journalists and broadcasters cope with and reduce the impact their job-related experiences have upon their mental health and well‐being.

MHAM will provide broadcasters with psychoeducation and virtual support groups designed to assist and support its membership in developing healthy ways to cope with the stress and secondary trauma inherent in the field of journalism. Journalism is a profession that includes exposure to traumatic events, including chronic, and sometimes acute, stressors resulting from reporting on these events.

Sessions will be held via ZOOM and attendees can participate completely anonymously. You do not need to turn on your camera or provide your name. Confidentiality will be assured by MAB and MHAM.

Each session will last about two hours. The first 30–40‐minutes will be a psychoeducational program and the remaining time will be used to give participants enough time and opportunity to talk anonymously about their experiences, feelings, and emotions.

The psychoeducational session will be recorded and shared with those who register so they can watch on-demand. The sharing session will NOT be recorded to ensure confidentiality among participants.

Session 1 | July 26th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern

In The Moment of Trauma – What do you do to take care of yourself?

1. Introduction to trauma and its impact on the human brain and mind.

2. Ways to alleviate the physiological and psychological effects of trauma through

polyvagal nerve stimulation, pranayama breathing, and other strategies.

3. Group discussion based upon participant questions/input.

Session 2 | August (Date TBD):

What to do if your trauma history is triggered by your work?

1. What is a trauma trigger? How do you know if you are being triggered?

2. Ways to address trauma triggers with body‐focused strategies.

3. Group discussion based upon participant questions/input.

All sessions will be facilitated by Marianne Huff, LMSW, President and CEO of MHAM. Marianne is a fully licensed mental health professional with a clinical designation in the state of Michigan.

Session 3 and 4 | Dates and agenda TBD

If interested, please REGISTER HERE.