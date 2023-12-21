HomeNews/EventsFree Legal Training for Journalists Offered

Free Legal Training for Journalists Offered

by

The University of South Carolina is accepting applications from print, broadcast and internet journalists interested in the Media Law School program, which provides the opportunity to develop a basic law understanding of the law and legal system, to report accurately on many important issues in the news. 

The program will be held March 13-16, 2024, on the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia, S.C. Applications for the program are due Feb. 1. 

There is no registration fee for the program, and fellows receive a $500 travel allowance, three nights hotel lodging and selected meals during the conference. The program is funded by the American Board of Trial Advocates and the American Board of Trial Advocates Foundation. 

For more information and to apply, visit event.sc.edu/medialawschool. 

