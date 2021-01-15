Credible threat to journalists ahead of Inauguration

This is unlikely to be news to any of you given the events at the Capitol in Washington last week but the Radio Television Digital News Association, the National Association of Broadcasters, and other organizations supporting journalists have learned about credible threats to journalists in DC and all 50 states leading up to next week’s Presidential inauguration (and likely beyond).

Here is a message from the RTDNA regarding these threats along with a link to resources and training to help keep journalists safe. The NAB has provided some additional resources here: https://www.nab.org/journalism/. Please pass this along to any news gatherers at your station – and frankly, anybody that may drive a station vehicle, wear a station jacket, or publicly represent your station in any way.

Thank you for continuing to support localism during an increasingly uncertain time.