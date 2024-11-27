2024 Sound Bites Awards held by MBA

MBA celebrates 70th anniversary and stations’ work in news, sports, advertising and public service

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association celebrated its 70th anniversary by handing out awards to broadcast radio and television stations in 21 categories at the annual Sound Bites conference on Thursday, November 21 at the Framingham Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center.

Guests included National Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt and Erin Callaghan, President of Enterprise Partnerships at FUTURI. BMI Singer/Songwriter and Springfield, Mass. native Alex Rohan performed in front of more than 200 radio and television broadcasters in attendance. Long time Massachusetts radio personality and recent inductee into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame Candy O’Terry hosted the event.

The MBA began the awards by awarding the second annual “Broadcast Champion” award to NAB’s Curtis LeGeyt. LeGeyt was recognized for his outstanding leadership and advocacy for broadcasters in Washington DC.

The winners in the Station of the Year category were Audacy’s Mix 104.1 (WWBX-FM) and Hearst Television’s WCVB Channel 5 in television. Marshfield Broadcasting’s 95.9 WATD and Springfield’s Western Mass News (WGGB) were runners up in the Station of the Year category.

Highlighting broadcasters’ commitment to their communities, 97.7 ACK-FM won the radio Sound Bites Award for best Public Service Announcement for their PSA on summer bike safety.

Rock 102 (WAQY-FM) and WCVB Channel 5 won #WeAreBroadcasters awards for “Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon Food Drive” and WCVB’s coverage of the 2024 Boston Marathon, respectively. The #WeAreBroadcasters Award highlights a unique event or program produced and promoted by a station that highlights the station’s connection to their community.

Now in its thirteenth year, the Sound Bites Awards received nearly 260 award entries, highlighting the excellent work done each year by local broadcasters in Massachusetts. See a complete list of winners at massbroadcasters.org/winners.