Massachusetts stations shine at 42nd New England Emmy Awards

Dozens of MBA members from Massachusetts television stations were honored at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 42nd Boston/New England Emmy Awards Ceremony held at the Marriott Boston Copley Place on Saturday, June 15.

The awards are “an incentive for the continued pursuit of excellence for those working in the television and media industry and to focus public attention on outstanding cultural, educational, technological, entertainment, news, informational programming and craft achievements in television and online.”

Local winners include:

NEWSCAST-EVENING LARGER MARKETS

“WBZ News At 5” WBZ-TV

Alexis Uremovich, Producer

BREAKING NEWS

“Explosions In The Merrimack Valley” WCVB Channel 5

Gerry Wardwell, Asst. News Director Ed Harding, Anchor Maria Stephanos, Anchor Ben Simmoneau, Anchor Nick Terry, Producer Kelli O’Hara, Reporter Mary Saladna, Reporter Emily Riemer, Anchor Nancy Bent, Assignment Desk Editor Chris Roach, Executive Producer Barbara Baranowski, Producer Kellen Young, Producer

CONTINUING COVERAGE WITHIN 24 HOURS

“Explosions Rock The Merrimack Valley” WCVB Channel 5

Gerry Wardwell, Asst. News Director Chris Roach, Executive Producer Ed Harding, Anchor Maria Stephanos, Anchor Ben Simmoneau, Anchor Barbara Baranowski, Producer Kellen Young, Producer Rhondella Richardson, Reporter Tim Geers, Photographer Bobby Souza, Photographer Nancy Bent, News Assignment Editor

CONTINUING COVERAGE NO TIME LIMIT

“Merrimack Valley Explosions” Boston 25 News

Adam Liberatore, Photographer Kathryn Burcham, Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh, Anchor Daniel Miller, Anchor Blair Miller, Anchor Verne Alexander, Photographer Vanessa Welch, Anchor Mark Ockerbloom, Anchor Michael Finnerty, Director Jessica Reyes, Reporter Jason Law, Reporter Bill Sheerin, Assignment Editor

INVESTIGATIVE REPORT-Two Recipients

“Kathy Curran Investigates” WCVB Channel 5

Kathy Curran, Writer Jonathan Wells, Investigative Producer David Mongeau, Photographer

“Mike Beaudet Investigates” WCVB Channel 5

Mike Beaudet, Writer Kevin Rothstein, Investigative Producer Jonathan Wells, Investigative Producer Steve Colvin, Photographer David Mongeau, Photographer Barry Mullin, Editor

NEWS REPORT-LIGHT FEATURE

“Class Ring Reunion” NBC10 Boston

Nick Emmons, Reporter Lauren Kleciak, Editor

NEWS REPORT-SERIOUS SERIES

“The Road Back Home” WBZ

Tom McNamee, Photographer/Editor David Wade, Anchor/Reporter Lisa Hughes, Anchor/Reporter Jessi Miller Bradley, Producer

NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

“The Scene” NBC10 Boston

Jackie Bruno, Reporter Kristin Keefe, Editor John Hammann, Photographer

NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT CRIME

“Gun Waffles: High-Powered Prizes” Boston 25 News

Eric Rasmussen, Investigative Reporter Erin Smith, Investigative Producer Allan DiMaio, Editor Richard Ward, Photographer

NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT POLITICS/GOVERNMENT

“5 Investigates: Government Spending And Politics” WCVB Channel 5

Mike Beaudet, Investigative Reporter Karen Anderson, Investigative Reporter Kathy Curran, Investigative Reporter Jonathan Wells, Investigative Producer David Mongeau, Photographer Steve Colvin, Photographer David Hurlburt, Executive Producer

NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT PUBLIC/CURRENT/COMMUNITY AFFAIRS

“Boston Next” WBZ

Johnny Green, WBZ-TV News Director Elsie Nolan, Producer Jessi Miller Bradley, Producer Paula Ebben, Reporter Liam Martin, Reporter Tom McNamee, Photographer

ENVIRONMENTAL

“The Climate Project: A Changing Landscape” NBC10 Boston

Pamela Bechtold Snyder, Executive Producer Hannah Donnelly, Producer Rich Joyce, Editor/Videographer Barry Littlefield, Videographer Matt Noyes, Meteorologist Michael Page, Meteorologist Christopher Gloninger, Meteorologist Denise Isaac, Meteorologist Tim Kelley, Meteorologist Maggie Baxter, Vice President Of Programming

HEALTH/SCIENCE FEATURE/SEGMENT

“Safe Injection Sites” Boston 25 News

Jason Solowski, Producer/Photographer/Editor Stephanie Coueignoux, Reporter

HEALTH/SCIENCE PROGRAM/SPECIAL

“Boston’s Bravest: Facing A Hidden Killer” Boston 25 News

Blair Miller, Anchor/Reporter Adam Liberatore, Photographer Christine Swartz, Producer Jason Solowski, Photographer/Editor Allan DiMaio, Editor/ Post Production Editor Stefano Mitrano, Graphic Design Jennifer Platt, Photographer Caitlin McLaughlin, Producer Richard Ward, Photographer Michael Cloherty, Editor

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM/SPECIAL

“Run Millinocket” Running With Cameras/WGBH

Greg Shea, Director/Producer Peter Villa, Producer Bryan Gould, Producer

SOCIETAL CONCERNS PROGRAM/SPECIAL

“Burden Of The Badge” Boston 25 News

Blair Miller, Anchor/Reporter Christine Swartz, Producer Jason Solowski, Photographer/Editor Karen Levy, Creative Services Director Allan DiMaio, Editor/ Post Production Erling Moe, Photographer Nick Nebesny, Photographer Caitlin McLaughlin, Producer Donna Foscolos, Graphic Designer Mark Longchamps, Compositer

SPORTS SERIES-Two Recipients

“Chris Crossing Pats Nation” NBC 10 Boston

Jairo Lemes, Photographer/ Editor Christopher Gloninger, Reporter / Meteorologist

SPORTS EVENT/GAME-LIVE/UNEDITED

“2018 Boston Marathon” WBZ

Jackie Connally, Executive Producer

INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL-Two Recipients

“City Savvy Quiz” WCVB Channel 5 / Chronicle

Stella Gould, Producer Carl Vieira, Videographer Ellen Boyce, Editor

INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION

“Beat The Press: 20th Anniversary Special” WGBH News

Emily Rooney, Executive Editor & Host Jeff Keating, Managing Editor Courtney Kennedy, Executive Producer Antonio Caban, Producer Robert Fagnant Jr., Director Phil Reilly, Set & Lighting Designer Bob Judge, Editor Michael Chapman, Editor

MAGAZINE PROGRAM/SPECIAL

“Fighting The Gang War: Boston To El Salvador” Boston 25 News

Malini Basu, Anchor/Reporter Jason Solowski, Producer/Photographer/Editor Christine Swartz, Producer Derek Morgan, Compositor Caitlin McLaughlin, Producer

AUDIO-Two Recipients

“Tis The Night With Ben Folds & Friends” WGBH

Antonio Oliart, Sound

EDITOR NEWS-WITHIN 24 HOURS

“Excelsior!” NBC 10 Boston

Kyle DuBreuil, Photographer/Editor Eli Rosenberg, Reporter

EDITOR SHORT FORM

“JR Black Editing Composite” NBC 10 Boston

JR Black, Editor

NEWS PRODUCER

“Alexis Uremovich WBZ News” WBZ

Alexis Uremovich, Producer

ANCHOR-NEWS

“Ed Harding” WCVB Channel 5

Ed Harding, Anchor

PROGRAM-HOST/MODERATOR

“Jim Braude – Greater Boston” WGBH News

Jim Braude, Executive Editor/Host

REPORTER-FEATURES/HUMAN INTEREST

“It’s Not All Bad News” NBC 10 Boston

Nick Emmons, Reporter

REPORTER-INVESTIGATIVE

“Kathy Curran” WCVB Channel 5

Kathy Curran, Investigative Reporter

REPORTER-GENERAL ASSIGNMENT

“Robert Goulston Reporter” Boston 25 News

Robert Goulston, General Assignment Reporter

REPORTER-SPORTS

“Bob Halloran” WCVB Channel 5

Bob Halloran, Sports Reporter

ANCHOR-WEATHER

“Meteorologist Eric Fisher New England Weather Coverage” WBZ

Eric Fisher, Meteorologist

WRITER NEWS

“Perry Russom” NBC10 Boston

Perry Russom, Writer

View the complete list of winners.