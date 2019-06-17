Massachusetts stations shine at 42nd New England Emmy Awards

Dozens of MBA members from Massachusetts television stations were honored at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 42nd Boston/New England Emmy Awards Ceremony held at the Marriott Boston Copley Place on Saturday, June 15.
The awards are “an incentive for the continued pursuit of excellence for those working in the television and media industry and to focus public attention on outstanding cultural, educational, technological, entertainment, news, informational programming and craft achievements in television and online.”
Local winners include:
NEWSCAST-EVENING LARGER MARKETS
“WBZ News At 5” WBZ-TV
Alexis Uremovich, Producer
BREAKING NEWS
“Explosions In The Merrimack Valley” WCVB Channel 5
Gerry Wardwell, Asst. News Director Ed Harding, Anchor Maria Stephanos, Anchor Ben Simmoneau, Anchor Nick Terry, Producer Kelli O’Hara, Reporter Mary Saladna, Reporter Emily Riemer, Anchor Nancy Bent, Assignment Desk Editor Chris Roach, Executive Producer Barbara Baranowski, Producer Kellen Young, Producer
CONTINUING COVERAGE WITHIN 24 HOURS
“Explosions Rock The Merrimack Valley” WCVB Channel 5
Gerry Wardwell, Asst. News Director Chris Roach, Executive Producer Ed Harding, Anchor Maria Stephanos, Anchor Ben Simmoneau, Anchor Barbara Baranowski, Producer Kellen Young, Producer Rhondella Richardson, Reporter Tim Geers, Photographer Bobby Souza, Photographer Nancy Bent, News Assignment Editor
CONTINUING COVERAGE NO TIME LIMIT
“Merrimack Valley Explosions” Boston 25 News
Adam Liberatore, Photographer Kathryn Burcham, Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh, Anchor Daniel Miller, Anchor Blair Miller, Anchor Verne Alexander, Photographer Vanessa Welch, Anchor Mark Ockerbloom, Anchor Michael Finnerty, Director Jessica Reyes, Reporter Jason Law, Reporter Bill Sheerin, Assignment Editor
INVESTIGATIVE REPORT-Two Recipients
“Kathy Curran Investigates” WCVB Channel 5
Kathy Curran, Writer Jonathan Wells, Investigative Producer David Mongeau, Photographer
“Mike Beaudet Investigates” WCVB Channel 5
Mike Beaudet, Writer Kevin Rothstein, Investigative Producer Jonathan Wells, Investigative Producer Steve Colvin, Photographer David Mongeau, Photographer Barry Mullin, Editor
NEWS REPORT-LIGHT FEATURE
“Class Ring Reunion” NBC10 Boston
Nick Emmons, Reporter Lauren Kleciak, Editor
NEWS REPORT-SERIOUS SERIES
“The Road Back Home” WBZ
Tom McNamee, Photographer/Editor David Wade, Anchor/Reporter Lisa Hughes, Anchor/Reporter Jessi Miller Bradley, Producer
NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT
“The Scene” NBC10 Boston
Jackie Bruno, Reporter Kristin Keefe, Editor John Hammann, Photographer
NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT CRIME
“Gun Waffles: High-Powered Prizes” Boston 25 News
Eric Rasmussen, Investigative Reporter Erin Smith, Investigative Producer Allan DiMaio, Editor Richard Ward, Photographer
NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT POLITICS/GOVERNMENT
“5 Investigates: Government Spending And Politics” WCVB Channel 5
Mike Beaudet, Investigative Reporter Karen Anderson, Investigative Reporter Kathy Curran, Investigative Reporter Jonathan Wells, Investigative Producer David Mongeau, Photographer Steve Colvin, Photographer David Hurlburt, Executive Producer
NEWS SPECIALTY REPORT PUBLIC/CURRENT/COMMUNITY AFFAIRS
“Boston Next” WBZ
Johnny Green, WBZ-TV News Director Elsie Nolan, Producer Jessi Miller Bradley, Producer Paula Ebben, Reporter Liam Martin, Reporter Tom McNamee, Photographer
ENVIRONMENTAL
“The Climate Project: A Changing Landscape” NBC10 Boston
Pamela Bechtold Snyder, Executive Producer Hannah Donnelly, Producer Rich Joyce, Editor/Videographer Barry Littlefield, Videographer Matt Noyes, Meteorologist Michael Page, Meteorologist Christopher Gloninger, Meteorologist Denise Isaac, Meteorologist Tim Kelley, Meteorologist Maggie Baxter, Vice President Of Programming
HEALTH/SCIENCE FEATURE/SEGMENT
“Safe Injection Sites” Boston 25 News
Jason Solowski, Producer/Photographer/Editor Stephanie Coueignoux, Reporter
HEALTH/SCIENCE PROGRAM/SPECIAL
“Boston’s Bravest: Facing A Hidden Killer” Boston 25 News
Blair Miller, Anchor/Reporter Adam Liberatore, Photographer Christine Swartz, Producer Jason Solowski, Photographer/Editor Allan DiMaio, Editor/ Post Production Editor Stefano Mitrano, Graphic Design Jennifer Platt, Photographer Caitlin McLaughlin, Producer Richard Ward, Photographer Michael Cloherty, Editor
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM/SPECIAL
“Run Millinocket” Running With Cameras/WGBH
Greg Shea, Director/Producer Peter Villa, Producer Bryan Gould, Producer
SOCIETAL CONCERNS PROGRAM/SPECIAL
“Burden Of The Badge” Boston 25 News
Blair Miller, Anchor/Reporter Christine Swartz, Producer Jason Solowski, Photographer/Editor Karen Levy, Creative Services Director Allan DiMaio, Editor/ Post Production Erling Moe, Photographer Nick Nebesny, Photographer Caitlin McLaughlin, Producer Donna Foscolos, Graphic Designer Mark Longchamps, Compositer
SPORTS SERIES-Two Recipients
“Chris Crossing Pats Nation” NBC 10 Boston
Jairo Lemes, Photographer/ Editor Christopher Gloninger, Reporter / Meteorologist
SPORTS EVENT/GAME-LIVE/UNEDITED
“2018 Boston Marathon” WBZ
Jackie Connally, Executive Producer
INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL-Two Recipients
“City Savvy Quiz” WCVB Channel 5 / Chronicle
Stella Gould, Producer Carl Vieira, Videographer Ellen Boyce, Editor
INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION
“Beat The Press: 20th Anniversary Special” WGBH News
Emily Rooney, Executive Editor & Host Jeff Keating, Managing Editor Courtney Kennedy, Executive Producer Antonio Caban, Producer Robert Fagnant Jr., Director Phil Reilly, Set & Lighting Designer Bob Judge, Editor Michael Chapman, Editor
MAGAZINE PROGRAM/SPECIAL
“Fighting The Gang War: Boston To El Salvador” Boston 25 News
Malini Basu, Anchor/Reporter Jason Solowski, Producer/Photographer/Editor Christine Swartz, Producer Derek Morgan, Compositor Caitlin McLaughlin, Producer
AUDIO-Two Recipients
“Tis The Night With Ben Folds & Friends” WGBH
Antonio Oliart, Sound
EDITOR NEWS-WITHIN 24 HOURS
“Excelsior!” NBC 10 Boston
Kyle DuBreuil, Photographer/Editor Eli Rosenberg, Reporter
EDITOR SHORT FORM
“JR Black Editing Composite” NBC 10 Boston
JR Black, Editor
NEWS PRODUCER
“Alexis Uremovich WBZ News” WBZ
Alexis Uremovich, Producer
ANCHOR-NEWS
“Ed Harding” WCVB Channel 5
Ed Harding, Anchor
PROGRAM-HOST/MODERATOR
“Jim Braude – Greater Boston” WGBH News
Jim Braude, Executive Editor/Host
REPORTER-FEATURES/HUMAN INTEREST
“It’s Not All Bad News” NBC 10 Boston
Nick Emmons, Reporter
REPORTER-INVESTIGATIVE
“Kathy Curran” WCVB Channel 5
Kathy Curran, Investigative Reporter
REPORTER-GENERAL ASSIGNMENT
“Robert Goulston Reporter” Boston 25 News
Robert Goulston, General Assignment Reporter
REPORTER-SPORTS
“Bob Halloran” WCVB Channel 5
Bob Halloran, Sports Reporter
ANCHOR-WEATHER
“Meteorologist Eric Fisher New England Weather Coverage” WBZ
Eric Fisher, Meteorologist
WRITER NEWS
“Perry Russom” NBC10 Boston
Perry Russom, Writer