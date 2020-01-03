Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame moves under MBA umbrella

First announced at Sound Bites 2019 and later in the MBA’s December e-newsletter, the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame, previously an independent 501 (c)(3) organization has elected to dissolve its organization and continue as a committee of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association effective January 1.

As we work to transition from the Hall of Fame being a board-run organization into a committee of the MBA, we want to assure all previous inductees and supporters of the Hall of Fame that we deeply respect the work done by Art Singer, Don Kelley, Peter Brown, Burt Peretsky, Lynn Osborne, Joan Greenberg, Ken Carberry and the dozens of board members and supporters that have served since 2007. We’re striving to make as seamless a changeover as possible.

The Hall of Fame website and Facebook page will remain the same and the nomination, selection, and induction luncheon will be near carbon copies of previous years. That said, we will take 2020 to assess all processes and aim at optimizing and improving wherever possible.

We hope you’ll join us in this journey by nominating a Massachusetts radio or television broadcaster worthy of Hall of Fame induction, attending our fall induction luncheon, possibly volunteering on the Hall of Fame Committee, or by simply showing your support by sharing Hall of Fame news and social media postings.