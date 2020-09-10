NAB releases new #WeAreBroadcasters PSAs

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) today announced the launch of new spots recognizing the importance of local radio and TV stations in delivering important news and information to their communities.

The new spots highlight the role local broadcasters have played in providing fact-based reporting and lifeline coverage of significant events nationwide over the past six months, including the COVID-19 pandemic, civil protests and unrest over racial equality, wildfires and hurricanes, and the 2020 political elections.

“America’s broadcasters are indispensable in keeping our local communities informed, safe and engaged,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “When citizens need to know what is happening where they live, they trust local TV and radio stations to deliver reliable information to their homes, cars and phones. I encourage broadcasters to run these spots reminding our country’s leaders of the essential role that broadcasters serve in our democracy.”

Stations can download the spots, which are available in English and Spanish for TV and radio, at https://www.wearebroadcasters.com/resources/spots.asp.

The spots are part of the We Are Broadcasters campaign, an initiative started in 2013 to educate policymakers about their constituents’ reliance on local broadcasters.