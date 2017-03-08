NAB hosting conversation about race reporting 3/14

Join the Conversation About Reporting on Race

March 14, 2017 | Newseum | Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. ET Awareness in Reporting Live Stream Begins

Local radio and TV broadcasters are part of the communities they serve. During times of unrest, they capture and reflect the voices and feelings of those around them. As first informers, trusted reporters, investigators and public servants, local reporters put themselves on the front lines to report up-to-the-minute information. Join an important conversation as broadcasters unveil a new toolkit to assist newsrooms in reporting on race.

View the live stream to hear from those who have been on the front lines.

Learn how news directors decide to cover crisis situations.

Listen to reporters talk about their experiences reporting breaking news.

Understand how social media has changed crisis reporting.

Hear about guidelines and recommendations developed by the broadcast industry to assist the corporate offices, news directors, reporters and videographers covering racially sensitive stories.

Click here to view the agenda and list of panelists.

Join the conversation at #AwarenessInReporting.

A Joint Initiative By the National Association of Broadcasters and the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation