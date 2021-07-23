Connect with NAB this Fall at Industry Events in Las Vegas

The ultimate experience for broadcasters will take place October 8-14 in Las Vegas as three of NAB’s most significant industry events converge for the first time in history: NAB Show, Radio Show and the Sales and Management Television Exchange (SMTE).

It’s the largest gathering of the media, entertainment and technology communities offering broadcasters more opportunities than ever before to connect – and reconnect – with your peers and hear from leading voices across the media ecosystem.

All NAB Shw and co-located event registrants will have access to the NAB Show floor, open October 10-13, as well as all-access to NAB Show Main Stage sessions and special events.

Highlights include a celebrity session with Nick Cannon, who will join two NAB Show signature events, the NAB Show Sunday Kick Off with Jim Gaffigan, a one on one with Lester Holt, a keynote session with futurist and author Rishad Tobaccowala and a session focused on advertising growth for radio broadcasters with leading local media industry analyst Gordon Borrell.

Kicking off the week October 8-9 is the Sales and Management Television Exchange, the industry’s only national conference designed exclusively for television stations in DMAs 40-210 at the Westgate Las Vegas Casino and Resort. You’ll gain innovative management strategies and exchange revenue-generating sales ideas to take home to your station.

Then, plan to attend NAB Show, the unrivaled event for content professionals in media and entertainment, October 9-13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Access the dynamic exhibit floor, technology demonstrations and additional conferences, including the Business of Media Conference, Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference and Streaming Summit.

To close out the week, join your radio colleagues October 13-14 for the Radio Show. Co-produced by NAB and RAB, the Radio Show is the premier event for the audio community, where the best content, thought leadership and networking opportunities will converge at the Westgate Las Vegas Casino and Resort.

You can maximize your conference experience and get a taste of two or more conferences with a registration bundle offer, where NAB members can save up to $400.

Learn more about each of these events by visiting nab.org/CONNECT and register today!