FCC opens EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS)

Form One to be completed by February 28

After performing a number of technical updates, the Federal Communications Commission has opened their EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS), an electronic filing system to be used in reporting of national emergency alert tests.

The Commission has set February 28 as the deadline for all stations to complete ETRS Form One. While there are a few exceptions nearly all broadcast stations, including LPFMs must complete Form One.

It is currently not known if the FCC will schedule a national EAS test, which would trigger the need to complete ETRS Forms Two and Three following a national test. There was no such test conducted in 2022.

For more information on ETRS and your stations’ requirements under the FCC’s EAS rules, read Pillsbury Law’s latest advisory.