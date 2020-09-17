NAB/RAB Radio Show Oct 5-9

The 2020 NAB/RAB Radio Show is headed online October 5th through 9th.

Highlights include:

Exclusive keynotes from Dave Ramsey, Rishad Tobaccowala and thought leaders shaping the future of media and advertising

and thought leaders shaping the future of media and advertising A CEO Town Hall with CUMULUS MEDIA’s Mary Berner , Entercom’s David Field and iHeartMedia’s Bob Pittman, moderated by NBC News Senior Business Correspondent and MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle.

, and Customized sales and programming strategies with leading consultants

Technology presentations and demos

Turnkey solutions for small and medium markets

Proven ideas and tactics for successful sales and marketing campaigns

In-depth discussions on the topics shaping our world today

Pricing:

$25 for NAB and RAB members, plus a $25 credit toward next year’s Radio Show registration rate

$50 for non-members, plus a $50 credit toward next year’s Radio Show registration rate.

** The MBA will reimburse up to ten (10) Radio Show registrations for members paying on their personal credit card through the Continuing Education Reimbursement Program. See the CERP page for details.