MBA joins 3rd Thursday webinar series

New in 2019, a Sound Bites Digital webinar series in conjunction with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters on the third Thursday of every month.  These webinars will cover a variety of topics from sales and programming, to management and legal topics.

Learn more: http://www.massbroadcasters.org/sound-bites-digital-third-thursday-webinars

January 17, 2019 Paul Weyland “On the spot”Sales Topic
February 21, 2019 Esther Thorson (MSU) “Dealing with Consumer Anxiety about Fake News”
April 18, 2019  Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP “Updating website TOS agreements”  Legal
May 16, 2019 Kevin Robinson  “You are doing it wrong”Programming
June 20, 2019 Jeff Welton-Nautel TBD-Engineering Topic
July 18, 2019 Larry WilkinsAlabama Broadcasters Association Chief  Operator Rules Review”
September 19, 2019 Laurie-Media Staffing Network “What the future sales team looks like and how you can prepare?”-Management
October 17, 2019 Chris Lytle “Scarce Talent: Recruiting and Hiring Better Salespeople” – Sales Management
November 21, 2019 David Oxenford Political Webinar-Current Issues

