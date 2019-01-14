MBA joins 3rd Thursday webinar series

New in 2019, a Sound Bites Digital webinar series in conjunction with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters on the third Thursday of every month. These webinars will cover a variety of topics from sales and programming, to management and legal topics.
Learn more: http://www.massbroadcasters.org/sound-bites-digital-third-thursday-webinars
|January 17, 2019
|Paul Weyland
|“On the spot”Sales Topic
|February 21, 2019
|Esther Thorson (MSU)
|“Dealing with Consumer Anxiety about Fake News”
|April 18, 2019
|Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP
|“Updating website TOS agreements” Legal
|May 16, 2019
|Kevin Robinson
|“You are doing it wrong”Programming
|June 20, 2019
|Jeff Welton-Nautel
|TBD-Engineering Topic
|July 18, 2019
|Larry WilkinsAlabama Broadcasters Association
|“Chief Operator Rules Review”
|September 19, 2019
|Laurie-Media Staffing Network
|“What the future sales team looks like and how you can prepare?”-Management
|October 17, 2019
|Chris Lytle
|“Scarce Talent: Recruiting and Hiring Better Salespeople” – Sales Management
|November 21, 2019
|David Oxenford
|Political Webinar-Current Issues
