Free Radio Alliance looking for individual members

The Free Radio Alliance are a group of people and organizations dedicated to strengthening the future of free, local radio. The Alliance is launching a massive effort to sign up more individual members to help fight policies that could hurt stations’ ability to serve their communities and impact jobs, such as a crippling performance tax.

Radio stations have long supported the Free Radio Alliance, but since last year, the Alliance has allowed individual radio employees and supporters to join, too!

Join the Free Radio Alliance to help keep local radio stations thriving, innovating, accessible and free here.