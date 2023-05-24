About-Face from Ford on AM radio

On Tuesday, May 23 Ford Motor Company announced, via a tweet from CEO Jim Farley, that it had reversed its previous decision to eliminate AM radio from all vehicles starting in 2024.

The news was unanimously praised from the radio industry, which has coalesced together in recent months to head off the trend of automakers removing AM from electric vehicles.

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association has been heavily involved in the industry effort to save AM radio from vehicles, starting with our visit with Senator Ed Markey following his letter to automakers in December, which kicked off the fight for AM. MBA Executive Director Jordan Walton co-chairs the National Alliance of State Broadcasters Association’s Dashboard Committe. The state association have worked closely with the Natioinal Association of Broadcasters in developing a strategy to pressure automakers to reconsider dropping AM radio.

While the decision by Ford to keep AM in their vehicles through at least 2024 is a major win for radio, we caution our members, particularly our AM members, not to be complacent. Broadcasters must continue to provide local content not available anywhere else to maintain their position in the automotive dashboard. Our ability to provide news, weather, and emergency information is critical to our future in America’s autos.

