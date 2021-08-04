HomeMember BenefitFREE Poynter webinar series for news rooms

FREE Poynter webinar series for news rooms

by

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association is thrilled to bring another set of Poynter Institute webinars FREE to newsrooms across the Bay State as part of our ongoing Sound Bites Digital series.  The time is now to register for any of the upcoming webinars including “Reporting on Deaths by Suicide” on September 15h.

If interested, please register regardless of whether you can attend the webinar on the actual day sd all sessions will be archived and available for up to one year.

Register for any webinar by clicking below or view (and register) for all upcoming MBA events here.

Related Articles

Diversity and inclusion webinar archive available

NAB Show Express FREE to all on May 13-14

Mobile Strategy for Radio: What we learned from Techsurvey 2019 webinar

MBA joins 3rd Thursday webinar series

FCC announces informational webinar for broadcast incubator program

Free Radio Alliance looking for individual members
© Copyright 2021, Massachusetts Broadcasters Association. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by Skyrocket Radio.