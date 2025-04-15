MBA joins comments on “Delete, delete, delete”

HomeFCC NewsMBA joins comments on “Delete, delete, delete”

In the Matter of Delete, Delete, Delete, GN Docket No. 25-133.  The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association, in combination with the state broadcasters associations of 48 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, filed Joint Comments with the FCC urging it to abandon its paperwork-intensive “strict liability” approach to enforcing broadcast rules, and to eliminate the many unnecessary paperwork and other obligations related to (a) the Public Inspection File, including Quarterly Issues-Programs Lists, (b) the rules regarding recruiting, hiring and promotion of broadcast employees, (c) the reporting of station contracts, and (d) the reporting of each children’s television program episode preemption.  The Joint Comments also urged the FCC to eliminate the biennial ownership report filing requirement, and to provide greater flexibility to broadcasters in meeting their growing Political File obligations.

