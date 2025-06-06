Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame inducts eight at annual induction luncheon

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association (MBA) and the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame (MBHOF) added eight celebrated radio and television broadcasters to its ranks at a luncheon held at the Framingham Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

The 2025 inductees were, alphabetically by last name:

Edmund Ansin , local television owner of Boston’s WHDH-TV, Channel 7, WLVI-TV, Boston’s Channel 56 and WSVN-TV, Channel 7 in South Florida. James Ansin, co-owner of Sunbeam Television accepted the Pioneer Award on behalf of his late father.

Dale Arnold captured the excitement of the Boston Bruins with his play-by-play for more than two decades and offered his analysis of Boston sports on NESN studio shows. Dale also enjoyed 30 years on Boston‘s WEEI Radio, primarily hosting midday sports radio programming.

Carol Moore Cutting , the CEO, President, and owner of WEIB 106.3 Smooth FM, in Northampton, MA, and a champion of local radio. WEIB stands as the only woman-owned station in Massachusetts and the only black-owned station in New England.

Dennis Eckersley , whose 24-year Major League Baseball career stands out as one of the finest for any pitcher. After his retirement “Eck” brought his keen baseball knowledge to the broadcast booth as a studio analyst and color commentator for the Boston Red Sox on NESN-TV.

Rod Fritz , “a quintessential radio news anchor and radio news director” in Boston for more than 40 years. WBZ, WRKO, WEEI, and WHDH in Boston are among the radio stations for which he worked. His strong and credible voice is known to listeners throughout the Boston area.

Larry Justice is an original WMEX “Good Guy” from the 60’s with stops at WBZ and WROR in Boston. Larry later fulfilled his dream of ownership when he bought WCIB-FM on Cape Cod and grew Justice Broadcasting to five stations. “The Halls of Justice” still airs Monday through Friday on WMEX-AM, which Justice co-owns.

Carolyn Kruse , or “Kruser,” as her fans know her best, spent 31 years playing country music on the Boston airwaves before she retired in 2024. She joined what was then Country 96.9/WBCS in 1993; the station changed dial positions and call letters more than once before becoming Country 102.5, but Kruse remained a constant. Known for her interviews of the biggest stars, she also championed local artists with a blog/social media feature called “Kruser’s Local Catch.”

Randy Price is an award-winning journalist and was a fixture on the anchor desk at three of Boston’s TV stations. After a career that included leading positions at WBZ-TV and WHDH-TV, he spent more than a decade at WCVB-TV as co-anchor of the station’s ratings-leading “EyeOpener” newscast.

The group was inducted in front of a crowd of family, friends, colleagues, and fans topping more than 200. Longtime radio broadcaster and Hall of Fame emcee Jordan Rich was the master of ceremonies.

Hall of Fame Committee Chair Peter Brown said, “We honor their spirit of creativity, innovation, determination and boldness which comes wrapped in a legacy of excellence.”

MBA Chair Craig Swimm, SVP and Market Manager for Audacy Springfield added, “Under the MBA’s stewardship, the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame stands as a vital testament to its inductees’ profound impact and unwavering dedication, forging a brilliant legacy in broadcasting throughout the Commonwealth”

A video recording of the induction luncheon will be made available soon on the MBA and MBHOF websites.

