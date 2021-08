WBZ-TV announced that Editor Jim Murphy passed away suddenly earlier this week. The nearly 20 year TV veteran was beloved by his family, including his wife Stacy, son Gavin, and daughter Quinn, along with his many co-workers.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the Murphy family during difficult times and can be found here. View the full obituary in the Cape Cod Times

The MBA extends our deepest condolences to Jim’s family, friends, and colleagues.

WBZ-TV’s tribute to Jim Murphy