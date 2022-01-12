Former WMAS PD Paul “Boom Boom Cannon” passes away

Paul G. Boulais (also affectionately known as Paul “Boom Boom Cannon”), 67 years young, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 at Backus Hospital in Norwich, due to complications from metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

Paul was born on June 10th, 1954 in Putnam, CT, the son of George and Georgette Boulais, formerly of Danielson. He graduated from Killingly High School in 1972, where he played football and basketball and became a life-long Killingly sports fan. He then attended the Connecticut School of Broadcasting and started his long, fun-filled career in the radio business as a part-time disc jockey at WINY in Putnam. After many adventures in radio from CT to Maryland to Buffalo, he settled back in Danielson with his family and spent time as an on-air personality and Program Director for WPRO in Providence, WTIC in Hartford, and finally WMAS in Springfield, Mass. He was proud to have brought each station to number 1 in rankings in each of their respective categories and won various awards along the way. After retiring from radio in 2007, Paul switched gears and started on at Schwan’s Food Service company, where he became an Area Manager and enjoyed many fun times and friendships. He was set to retire in January of 2022. Paul was a lifelong UConn fan and enjoyed watching and attending sporting events there of all kinds, and also loved the NY Giants and Yankees, and the Boston Bruins. He was an avid pool player and an occasional self-described “hack” golfer.

Paul leaves behind his loving daughters Sarah Klein and husband Christian Klein of Pittsford, NY, Jessica Beausoleil and husband Pete Beausoleil of Danielson, his brother Jim Boulais and sister-in-law Cathy Boulais, nieces Megan and Nicole Boulais, nephew Alan Boulais, and three grandchildren, Campbell Klein (11), Logan Klein (9) and Tessa Beausoleil (3).

Calling Hours and a Service of Remembrance will be Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. Those who wish to remember Paul in a special way may make donations in his name to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, a cause close to his heart, at https://www.v.org/. Share a memory at www.GagnonandCostellofh.com