Sound Bites Awards finalists announced

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association (MBA) revealed the finalists in its annual Sound Bites Awards. MBA member radio and television stations compete each year in 19 categories showcasing the tremendous local impact broadcasters have in their communities.

First place and merit winners in each category will be announced at Sound Bites 2026, the MBA’s annual learning, meeting, and mingling event taking place at the Renaissance Framingham Hotel and Conference Center Thursday, November 19. Sound Bites consists of sales and programming seminars, a networking reception, and dinner program featuring industry guests, the MBA’s annual meeting and culminating in the Sound Bites Awards. Tickets for Sound Bites are available on the MBA website.

Finalists are listed alphabetically by station.

RADIO TELEVISION INDIVIDUAL COMMERCIAL WMAS – Helix Human Services WPXC – Mac Daddy’s Diner WXLO – Linders Auto COMMERCIAL CAMPAIGN Audacy Boston – Drains by James WMAS – Cold Stone Creamery WXLO – Linders Auto PHOTOGRAPHER WBZ-TV – Jeremy Fair WCVB – Maria Bianco WWLP – Mike Houle STATION PROMO WBGB FM – BIG 103’s See AC/DC in Las Vegas! WKPE – Minute to Win It WXKS-FM – Kiss 108 Noah Kahan at Fenway STATION PROMO WBZ – A Greater Boston Starts Here WCVB – NewsCenter 5 “Never Stop” WGGB/WSHM – Friday Night Frenzy STATION IMAGING WAQY-FM – Rock 102 – Springfield’s Classic Rock! WBGB FM – Topical Entertainment WEEI – Boston’s Sports Original WEATHERCASTER WBTS – Pamela Gardner WBZ-TV – Jacob Wycoff WCVB – Cindy Fitzgibbon AIR PERSONALITY WBMX MIX 1041 – Karson & Kennedy WMRC – Chris Caraballo WXKS-FM – Billy & Lisa In The Morning AIR PERSONALITY WCVB – Ben Simmoneau WWLP – Nick Antonakas WWLP – Areta Odiah SPORTS FEATURE WAMC – Soccer City WATD – Johnny Bucyk Scores at TIC Gala WMRC – Beyond The Start Line SPORTS FEATURE WCVB – Bobbi Gibb: Breaking Barriers for Women WCVB – Football vs. Futbol WWLP – NASCAR Media Challenge SPORTS PLAY-BY-PLAY WATD – MIAA Division 4 Super Bowl WEEI – Come From Behind Win WMRC – Saved By Buckler NEWSCAST WCVB – NewsCenter 5 at 6pm: Tragedy at Gabriel House WGGB – Western Mass News at 4pm WWLP – Holyoke Mall Shooting SPOTS NEWS STORY WAMC – Police unions call for Council VP to resign WATD – Sojourner Flag WATD – No Kings Rally SPOT NEWS STORY WBZ-TV – Delivering Hope WCVB – Brown Shooting Manhunt WWLP – Springfield Council Meeting Gone Rogue EXCELLENCE IN SOUND WAMC – ‘All aboard!’ WATD – Johnny Bucyk Scores at TIC Gala WATD – Battle of Gloucester INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING WBTS – MBTA Escalator Death WCVB – 5 Investigates: Wandering Cops WFXT – 25 Investigates: State Workers Clocking Out and Cashing In FEATURE STORY WAMC – Sounding the alarm WATD – Old Scituate Musters WMVY – The World Accrding to Liv FEATURE STORY WCVB – Ben’s Story WGGB – New Veteran’s Home WWLP – You’re never too old to donate blood and platelets RECURRING SEGMENT WMJX – What’s Your Beef, Boston WMRC – Beyond The Final Score WPXC – Homegrown with Lor Lori RECURRING SEGMENT WBZ – WBZ’s Climate Watch WCVB – Ben Has Your Back WCVB – 5 For Good DIGITAL MEDIA WMAS – Lucie’s Local WMRC – More Than A Contest WXLO – Linders DIGITAL MEDIA WFXT – Boston 25 dives deep into Brown University, MIT shootings WGGB/WSHM – Winter Storms 2026 WWLP – What’s it like to ride in a monster truck? PSA WATD – Bridgewater Music Alley WKLB-FM – Christmas in the City WMAS FM – Tail Waggin’ Tuesday PSA WCVB – American Heart Association: Heart Month 2026 WCVB – Sports With Us Clinic 2026 WFXT – Boston 25 News and Jimmy Fund Walk #WEAREBROADCASTERS WMAS – Radiothon to Benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital NEPM – 65 Years of As Schools Match Wits WERS – WERS 617 Day #WEAREBROADCASTERS WCVB – Holiday Lights 2025 WFXT – Boston 25 Furever Friday Pet Adoption Event WGGB/WSHM – Western Mass News STATION OF THE YEAR WEEI WMRC WPXC STATION OF THE YEAR WCVB WNEU WWLP

The MBA will also honor longtime Boston 25 (WFXT) anchor Gene Lavanchy with its prestigious Broadcaster of the Year Award.

Lavanchy, a Massachusetts native, has been a familiar face in New England homes for more than 37 years, informing, entertaining, and connecting with viewers through his approachable style, local perspective, and genuine appreciation for the communities he serves.