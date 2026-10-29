Sound Bites Awards finalists announced

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association (MBA) revealed the finalists in its annual Sound Bites Awards. MBA member radio and television stations compete each year in 19 categories showcasing the tremendous local impact broadcasters have in their communities.
First place and merit winners in each category will be announced at Sound Bites 2026, the MBA’s annual learning, meeting, and mingling event taking place at the Renaissance Framingham Hotel and Conference Center Thursday, November 19. Sound Bites consists of sales and programming seminars, a networking reception, and dinner program featuring industry guests, the MBA’s annual meeting and culminating in the Sound Bites Awards. Tickets for Sound Bites are available on the MBA website.
Finalists are listed alphabetically by station.
|RADIO
|TELEVISION
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INDIVIDUAL COMMERCIAL
WMAS – Helix Human Services
WPXC – Mac Daddy’s Diner
WXLO – Linders Auto
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COMMERCIAL CAMPAIGN
Audacy Boston – Drains by James
WMAS – Cold Stone Creamery
WXLO – Linders Auto
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PHOTOGRAPHER
WBZ-TV – Jeremy Fair
WCVB – Maria Bianco
WWLP – Mike Houle
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STATION PROMO
WBGB FM – BIG 103’s See AC/DC in Las Vegas!
WKPE – Minute to Win It
WXKS-FM – Kiss 108 Noah Kahan at Fenway
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STATION PROMO
WBZ – A Greater Boston Starts Here
WCVB – NewsCenter 5 “Never Stop”
WGGB/WSHM – Friday Night Frenzy
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STATION IMAGING
WAQY-FM – Rock 102 – Springfield’s Classic Rock!
WBGB FM – Topical Entertainment
WEEI – Boston’s Sports Original
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WEATHERCASTER
WBTS – Pamela Gardner
WBZ-TV – Jacob Wycoff
WCVB – Cindy Fitzgibbon
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AIR PERSONALITY
WBMX MIX 1041 – Karson & Kennedy
WMRC – Chris Caraballo
WXKS-FM – Billy & Lisa In The Morning
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AIR PERSONALITY
WCVB – Ben Simmoneau
WWLP – Nick Antonakas
WWLP – Areta Odiah
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SPORTS FEATURE
WAMC – Soccer City
WATD – Johnny Bucyk Scores at TIC Gala
WMRC – Beyond The Start Line
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SPORTS FEATURE
WCVB – Bobbi Gibb: Breaking Barriers for Women
WCVB – Football vs. Futbol
WWLP – NASCAR Media Challenge
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SPORTS PLAY-BY-PLAY
WATD – MIAA Division 4 Super Bowl
WEEI – Come From Behind Win
WMRC – Saved By Buckler
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NEWSCAST
WCVB – NewsCenter 5 at 6pm: Tragedy at Gabriel House
WGGB – Western Mass News at 4pm
WWLP – Holyoke Mall Shooting
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SPOTS NEWS STORY
WAMC – Police unions call for Council VP to resign
WATD – Sojourner Flag
WATD – No Kings Rally
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SPOT NEWS STORY
WBZ-TV – Delivering Hope
WCVB – Brown Shooting Manhunt
WWLP – Springfield Council Meeting Gone Rogue
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EXCELLENCE IN SOUND
WAMC – ‘All aboard!’
WATD – Johnny Bucyk Scores at TIC Gala
WATD – Battle of Gloucester
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INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING
WBTS – MBTA Escalator Death
WCVB – 5 Investigates: Wandering Cops
WFXT – 25 Investigates: State Workers Clocking Out and Cashing In
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FEATURE STORY
WAMC – Sounding the alarm
WATD – Old Scituate Musters
WMVY – The World Accrding to Liv
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FEATURE STORY
WCVB – Ben’s Story
WGGB – New Veteran’s Home
WWLP – You’re never too old to donate blood and platelets
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RECURRING SEGMENT
WMJX – What’s Your Beef, Boston
WMRC – Beyond The Final Score
WPXC – Homegrown with Lor Lori
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RECURRING SEGMENT
WBZ – WBZ’s Climate Watch
WCVB – Ben Has Your Back
WCVB – 5 For Good
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DIGITAL MEDIA
WMAS – Lucie’s Local
WMRC – More Than A Contest
WXLO – Linders
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DIGITAL MEDIA
WFXT – Boston 25 dives deep into Brown University, MIT shootings
WGGB/WSHM – Winter Storms 2026
WWLP – What’s it like to ride in a monster truck?
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PSA
WATD – Bridgewater Music Alley
WKLB-FM – Christmas in the City
WMAS FM – Tail Waggin’ Tuesday
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PSA
WCVB – American Heart Association: Heart Month 2026
WCVB – Sports With Us Clinic 2026
WFXT – Boston 25 News and Jimmy Fund Walk
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#WEAREBROADCASTERS
WMAS – Radiothon to Benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital
NEPM – 65 Years of As Schools Match Wits
WERS – WERS 617 Day
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#WEAREBROADCASTERS
WCVB – Holiday Lights 2025
WFXT – Boston 25 Furever Friday Pet Adoption Event
WGGB/WSHM – Western Mass News
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STATION OF THE YEAR
WEEI
WMRC
WPXC
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STATION OF THE YEAR
WCVB
WNEU
WWLP
The MBA will also honor longtime Boston 25 (WFXT) anchor Gene Lavanchy with its prestigious Broadcaster of the Year Award.
Lavanchy, a Massachusetts native, has been a familiar face in New England homes for more than 37 years, informing, entertaining, and connecting with viewers through his approachable style, local perspective, and genuine appreciation for the communities he serves.