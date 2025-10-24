Sen. Ed Markey to receive Broadcast Champion Award at Sound Bites

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey will be awarded the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association’s Broadcast Champion Award at its annual Sound Bites event on November 13.

Senator Markey is a national leader on telecommunications policy, technology, and privacy having served on the House Energy and Commerce Committee for decades, including 20 years as Chair or Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Telecommunications and the Internet. Among his many legislative accomplishments, then Representative Markey was the chief author of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 – the first significant overhaul of telecommunications law in more than 60 years.

During his time in the Senate, he has brought his expertise to the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee including authoring the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act, which would ensure that AM radios continue to be found in all vehicles sold in the United States in order to maintain a robust Emergency Alert System as well as to provide valuable news, information, music, and entertainment to millions across the country.

Markey will be the third recipient of the Broadcast Champion Award following MBA counsel Jim Smith in 2023, and National Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt in 2024.

