Sound Bites 2019 held in Framingham

MA stations receive accolades for work in news, sports, advertising and public service

Awards were handed out to broadcast radio and television stations in nineteen categories at the Sound Bites Awards sponsored by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association on Thursday, November 14 at the Framingham Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center. FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly, NAB PILOT Executive Director John Clark, and MSgt. Geoffrey Allen of the Massachusetts Army National Guard addressed the room of radio and TV broadcasters. Comedians Andrea Henry and Al Park had the crowd of nearly 200 broadcasters in stitches. 2015 MBA Broadcaster of the Year Candy O’Terry emceed the event.

The winners of the night in the Station of the Year category were MyFM 101.3 WMRC and WCVB-TV for radio and television, respectively. Cat Country 98.1 WCTK-FM and Springfield’s Western Mass News WGGB/WSHM-TV were runners up in the Station of the Year category.

Highlighting broadcaster’s commitment to their communities, MyFM 101.3 won the radio Sound Bites Award for best Public Service Announcement for their “Ben Speaks” PSA. WCVB-TV won the Public Service Announcement award in television for their “Dimock Center” PSA highlighting the comprehensive health and human services provided to Boston’s underserved neighborhoods.

The MBA highlighted the best in localism with #WeAreBroadcasters awards to 107.3 WAAF for “Mistress Carrie Runs the Boston Marathon” which benefited the Home Base Program. WBZ-TV won the award for television for their coverage of the 2019 Boston Marathon.

Finally, WCVB-TV Chief Meteorologist Harvey Leonard was named 2019 Broadcaster of the Year, the association’s highest honor.

Now in its eighth year, the Sound Bites Awards received more than 200 award entries, highlighting the excellent work done each year by local broadcasters. See a complete list of winners at massbroadcasters.org/winners.