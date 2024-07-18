MBA awards $30,000 in scholarships to promising future broadcasters

On July 17, the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association (MBA) awarded 11 scholarships, totaling $30,000, to the most promising broadcast students in Massachusetts during a presentation at Beasley Media Group in Waltham, MA.

Student Broadcaster Scholarships are given to students pursuing a career in over-the-air broadcasting and enrolled at a two or four-year accredited school. This year, ten Bay State residents were selected from more than 80 applicants for a $2,500 scholarship. MBA radio and television members selected winners based on financial need, academic achievement, extracurricular and community involvement, and an essay about their interest in broadcasting by representatives from participating MBA radio and television stations.

The scholarship checks were presented by MBA Executive Director Jordan Walton and the MBA’s Immediate Past Chair and Vice President and Market Manager for Beasley Media Mary Menna. Walton and Menna delivered brief remarks to the scholarship winners before HOT 96.9’s Ramiro, and 98.5 The Sports Hub morning hosts Fred Toucher and Rob “Hardy” Poole spoke to the winners about their paths into broadcasting.

“Beasley Media is proud to have participated in the MBA Student Broadcaster Scholarship for many years. It’s a worthwhile investment in supporting the next generation of radio and television employees,” said Beasley’s Mary Menna.

Scholarship winners attending the presentation included:

Samantha Brennan, Holyoke, Sports Communications major, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Olivia dePunte, Falmouth, Journalism, Communications, and Digital Media major, Aristotle University

Antonio Goncalves, Ludlow, Sports broadcasting and Digital Journalism major, Arizona State University

Logan Healy, Methuen, Film and Video major, Massachusetts College of Art and Design

Kelli Konieczny, Upton, Communications and Media major, Merrimack College

Joseph Motroni, Woburn, Communications major, Merrimack College

Johann Viera, Holbrook, Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communications major, Arizona State University

For the sixteenth straight year, an additional scholarship was given in memory of the late Al Sprague, former president of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association. Awarded in the amount of $5,000, this scholarship was presented to Kelly Broder of East Sandwich, a rising sophomore studying journalism at Boston University.

Unable to attend the presentation was Daniel Botolino, Centerville, Sports Broadcasting major at Dean College, Lily Hofmann of East Sandwich, Communications and Digital Media major, and Mckayla Labadie, Braintree, Journalism major at Boston University.

Jordan Walton added, “the MBA and its members have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in our future broadcasters and we look forward to watching this group succeed in broadcasting in the years to come.”