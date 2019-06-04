MBA members to #BroadcastGood on June 11

To amplify this message at home, we want to do something big enough to get noticed and remind your audiences and federal lawmakers of Massachusetts’ unique role in our communities.

We’re asking ALL stations in Massachusetts and around the country to use #BroadcastGood on a social media post on Tuesday June 11 to showcase a recent (or favorite) public service project.

Specifically, we are asking stations on any social platform (Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and/or LinkedIn) to:

* Post a picture, video or plain text about the station’s charitable efforts or stories the station has covered about good causes in your communities during the year (food drives, community service projects, fundraisers, etc).

* Use the hashtag #BroadcastGood on every post.

* Tag the nonprofit you worked with, charity or community partner (see the mock examples below).

*Get everyone from your station involved!