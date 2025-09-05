Karen Holmes Ward announces her plan to retire from WCVB

Legendary Public Affairs Leader And Community Advocate To Conclude Her Extraordinary Career After More Than Forty Years at WCVB

Karen Holmes Ward, WCVB’s longtime Director of Public Affairs and Community Services, as well as host and executive producer of CityLine, announces her plan to retire from WCVB towards the end of this month. After more than four decades of dedicated service, Holmes Ward will step away from hosting the award-winning, weekly magazine program CityLine as well as her leadership role in public service leaving a profound legacy of storytelling, advocacy, and community engagement.

“It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to dedicate my career to WCVB. From day one, I’ve been privileged to serve our community – not just by amplifying voices, but by forging meaningful connections between nonprofits and the station’s resources,” said Holmes Ward when making the announcement. “Whether helping organizations large or small share their mission, raise critical funds, or reach new audiences, I’ve embraced the charge entrusted to me by WCVB’s General Managers with deep gratitude and purpose.”

“For more than forty years, Karen has embodied the heart and soul of local television: service to community,” said Andrew Vrees, WCVB President and General Manager. “Through her leadership on CityLine, her guidance in our community outreach initiatives, her contributions and counsel to Hearst Television’s community initiatives, and her deep commitment to ensuring we reflect the diverse fabric of Greater Boston, Karen has been an essential voice – not only at WCVB and our immediate communities, but across the region. She has made WCVB stronger. She has made our communities better.”

Throughout her career, Holmes Ward has been a driving force in spotlighting the voices, achievements, and challenges of communities of color in Boston and surrounding suburbs. Her commitment to thoughtful, inclusive journalism has made CityLine a cornerstone of WCVB’s public affairs programming. Under her stewardship, the show has earned numerous accolades including Associated Press and Emmy awards.

“I’ve had the extraordinary opportunity to tell the stories that matter – stories that reflect the vibrancy, resilience, and richness of our city’s communities of color,” Holmes Ward continued. “It has been a profound privilege to shine a light on voices too often overlooked, and to celebrate the people and cultures that make Boston so dynamic and diverse.”

In addition to her work on CityLine, Holmes Ward has spearheaded all of WCVB’s important and impactful public affairs initiatives. She has been a tireless advocate for civil engagement, education, and equity, serving as a trusted voice and liaison between WCVB and the diverse communities it serves.

“WCVB has been more than a workplace – it’s been a home, a platform, and a calling. I’m proud of what we’ve built together, and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to serve, to connect, and to tell stories that matter,” said Holmes Ward.

A graduate of Boston University’s School of Public Communications, Holmes Ward has received honorary doctorates in humane letters and communications from Boston University, Cambridge College, and Merrimack College. She was inducted into the 2018 Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame and has received numerous awards for her work in the community including the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ‘Silver Circle’ Award for Lifetime Achievement.