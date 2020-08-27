NAB Announces Launch of Broadcast Resource Hub

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) today announced the launch of the Broadcast Resource Hub, a comprehensive one-stop-shop for resources, tools and information on the most relevant issues impacting local radio and television stations. The online portal provides access to various resources created by NAB and the NAB Leadership Foundation (NABLF).

“NAB has created a variety of new and evergreen resources to assist radio and television broadcasters in various aspects of their businesses from education and training to advocacy and innovation,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “We are pleased to now offer these valuable resources in one easy-to-access online hub, where we will continue to add timely content for members and the industry at-large.”

Among the resources available through the Broadcast Resource Hub are educational materials for broadcasters and journalism professionals, toolkits for radio and TV stations to better serve their communities, and briefing materials to help the broadcast industry advocate on legislative issues.

Also available through the Broadcast Resource Hub is the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Resource Center, a website launched last week by NABLF featuring resources to help media companies and industry professionals create and sustain a diverse and inclusive workplace.