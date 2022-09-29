MBA inducts 9 into its Hall of Fame

On September 22, 2022 nine prestigous radio and television broadacsters were inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame during a luncheon induction at the Boston Marriott Quincy Hotel.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame by emcee Jordan Rich and Hall of Fame Committee Chairman Peter Brown on behalf of the association were:

Mike Baxendale, the long-time morning co-host on Springfield’s Rock 102, WAQY; WCRB Classical 99.5 Boston morning program host of more than 20 years, Laura Carlo; Eric Jackson of Boston’s WGBH 89.7 Radio, widely considered the “Dean of Boston Jazz Radio;” pioneering broadcast executive Paul Kelley; ESPN’s award-winning former Boston Red Sox TV play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough; John O’Brien, the popular iHeart Radio podcaster and former Rock 102, WAQY morning co-host; Nancy Quill, who for 38 years with WMJX, Boston, Magic 106.7, was among the top-rated mid-day radio ratings leaders; Jorge Quiroga, the award-winning WCVB-TV, Channel 5, Boston journalist who reported news for more than four decades at the station; and Gerald Walsh, the former President and General Manager of Boston’s WLVI, Channel 56, as well as WFXT, Channel 25, and one-time President of Boston Celtics Broadcasting.

During the lucnehon, the association announced that its 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony would take place on June 8 with nominations being sought through October 2022. Those wishing to nominate someone for the Hall of Fame can use the nomination form on the HOF website.

A full video of the luncheon (coming soon) along with more than 600 pictures are also available on the HOF site.