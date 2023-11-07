Sage ENDEC update delayed

Sage Alerting Systems has informed the FCC that, due to unforeseen delays, they feel that many Sage users may not be able to update their EAS units in time for the December 12th deadline. Sage has not provided an actual release date yet. Read the notice on their home page here. Sage CEO Harold Price has indicated that the update is software only and should be released soon. Price is also referring people to Radio World’s coverage of the situation here.

Broadcasters are reminded that if your EAS gear isn’t updated by December 12, 2023 you should enter a notation in your logs that your EAS equipment is out of compliance. You can legally remain out of compliance for 60 days.