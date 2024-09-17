FCC CORES database updated/corrected for AM/FM stations

CORES DATABASE HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH REVISED AM & FM RADIO STATION FEE CODES AND FEE AMOUNTS FOR FY 2024 REGULATORY FEES

The FCC has resolved the fee issues that arose towards the end of last week for certain Media Bureau fee payors. Media services licensees can now log into the CORES System to see their revised AM and FM fee codes and fee amounts. Payment must be received by the Commission no later than 11:59 PM Eastern Daylight Time, on September 26, 2024, to avoid an assessment of a late payment penalty and interest. The FCC will be evaluating all payments that were made by AM or FM broadcasters between September 10, 2024, when CORES first opened, and today, when revised fee amounts became available for viewing in the CORES system. The FCC will take action to reconcile the payments that have already been made and will try to contact affected broadcasters.

Please also note that Low Power FM stations that have a call sign of “Call Sign – LP” are not subject to FY 2024 regulatory fees. The Commission will be removing these call signs from the CORES database or flagging them as “Not Feeable” shortly.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Licensees and regulatees can contact the Commission’s Financial Operations help desk with inquiries regarding regulatory fees at (877) 480-3201, Option 6, or email inquiries to ARINQUIRIES@fcc.gov.