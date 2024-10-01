ETRS Form One deadline extended

EAS Participants are subject to the annual requirement to file ETRS Form One. This year’s deadline has been extended to October 18th because of Hurricane Helene and the resulting extensive damage throughout the southeast. ETRS is an online filing system by which EAS Participants submit their Form One information, which includes identifying and background information such as EAS designation, EAS monitoring assignments, facility location, equipment type, contact information, and other relevant data. All EAS Participants—including Low Power FM stations (LPFM), Class D non-commercial educational FM stations, and EAS Participants that are silent pursuant to a grant of Special Temporary Authority—are required to register and file in ETRS. Analog and digital low power television (LPTV) stations that operate as television broadcast translator stations, FM broadcast booster stations and FM translator stations that entirely rebroadcast the programming of other local FM broadcast stations, and analog and digital broadcast stations that operate as satellites or repeaters of a hub station (or common studio or control point if there is no hub station) and rebroadcast 100 percent of the programming of the hub station (or common studio or control point) are not required to register and file in ETRS. However, the hub station (or common studio or control point) is required to register and file in ETRS. Filers can access ETRS by visiting the ETRS page of the Commission’s website at https://www.fcc.gov/general/eas-test-reporting-system. Filers must use their registered FCC Username (Username) that is associated with the FCC Registration Numbers (FRNs) for which they will file. Filers can update previously filed forms in ETRS by clicking on the “My Filings” menu option and then clicking on the record for that form. Broadcasters can pre-populate Form One by completing the FRN and Facility ID fields. EAS Participants that pre-populate Form One using a Facility ID number are urged to review their pre-populated data to ensure accuracy. If you have any questions, contact your State Communications Committee (SECC) or your legal counsel.