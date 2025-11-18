FCC filing deadline extension notices

Late yesterday the FCC released a number of notices clarifying post-government shutdown filing deadlines.

Attached here is the main public notice stating that all filings are due today with several exceptions, including exceptions for broadcast filings in the Licensing and Management System, the Political File, and the LPTV new and major modification filing windows. There are separate attachments for each of those items.

Each of the notices are fairly complex and we suggest stations confer with their counsel to ensure adherence to the new filing deadlines, however, some highlights:

1. Quarterly Issues/Programs Reports that were due on October 10 are now due December 1.

2. All EEO filings that were due on October 1 are now due November 24.

3. Political File submissions that should have been uploaded between October 1 and November 12 must now be uploaded on the staggered schedule in the chart below, based on state. The wording of the public notice actually suggests that Political File uploads from this period will only be deemed timely if they are filed in the appropriate window rather than sooner (“Records will be considered to be timely filed under Commission rules if uploaded within the designated filing window.”).