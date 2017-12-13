Majority of House backs Local Radio Freedom Act

Massachusetts Representatives Stephen Lynch, William Keating, Michael Capuano, Katherine Clark, and Seth Moulton are among the 220 members of the House of Representatives supporting the Local Radio Freedom Act. The LRFA is a non-binding resolution that opposes “any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge” on local broadcast radio stations. 220 members represents a majority of House members.

The National Association of Broadcasters released the following statement:

WASHINGTON, DC — A majority of the House of Representatives now supports the Local Radio Freedom Act after a bipartisan group of five House members signed a resolution opposing “any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge” on local broadcast radio stations. The Local Radio Freedom Act (LRFA) now has 220 cosponsors in the House, two more than is needed to constitute a majority in the 438-member body. There are 25 LRFA co-sponsors in the Senate.

Adding their support recently for the Local Radio Freedom Act in the House are Reps. Elizabeth Esty (CT-5), Tom Garrett (VA-5), Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), Gregory Meeks (NY-5) and Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-2).

“We’re gratified that most House members stand with America’s hometown radio stations against a job-killing performance royalty,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “For decades, local radio has jump-started careers of countless musicians and exposed legacy artists to younger listeners. We thank Congress for its support, and local radio looks forward to continuing to provide unparalleled promotional value to record labels and artists in the form of free airplay of music.”

Reps. Michael Conaway (R-TX) and Gene Green (D-TX) are the principal cosponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act (H. Con. Res. 13) in the House of Representatives. Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) introduced a companion resolution in the Senate (S. Con. Res. 6).

“Congress should not impose any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge relating to the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station for broadcasting sound recordings over the air, or on any business for the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station broadcast over the air,” reads the Local Radio Freedom Act.