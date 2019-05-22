Home » News/Events » Mobile Strategy for Radio: What we learned from Techsurvey 2019 webinar

May 23rd at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT

Every year Jacobs Media conducts the radio industry’s largest online survey, Techsurvey. Join me and Bob Kernen, COO of jācapps for our free webinar. Find out what we learned from Techsurvey 2019 that can help your radio station build a better digital strategy.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

  • How the mobile phone usage habits of radio listeners are changing
  • Which radio listeners prefer: individual station apps or aggregated apps
  • The role of mobile apps in in-car radio listening
  • How smart speakers are disrupting the way people are listening at home.

Register for the Webinar

