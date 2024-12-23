Third Thursday webinar lineup set

The MBA, in conjunction with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters is proud to present the 2025 lineup of Third Thursday webinars. The webinars cover a variety of topics from sales and programming, to management and regulatory issues.
The webinars are FREE to MBA members.
January 16, 2025
How to Survive 2025 | Speed Marriott, P1 Learning
As the broadcast industry continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, broadcasters face unprecedented challenges and opportunities. From the rise of streaming platforms and digital-first content to shifting audience behaviors and emerging technologies, 2025 promises to be a year of transformation. This webinar will provide broadcasters with practical strategies to adapt and thrive in this new landscape. Whether you’re a traditional broadcaster or a digital native, this session will equip you with the insights and tools needed to navigate the challenges of 2025 and beyond.
February 20, 2025
A Conversation with the Congressional Broadcasters Caucus | Nicole Gustafson, NAB
March 20, 2025
Fair Use Fundamentals: Best Practices and Pitfalls for Journalists | Charlie Kadado & Brian Wassom, Warner Norcross & Judd
Delve into the core principles of the fair use doctrine and when it applies. Learn strategies for using multimedia content sourced from the internet and social media within the bounds of fair use. Gain practical insights to safeguard your newsroom against potential copyright challenges.
April 17, 2025
Environmental Reporting | Bob Lindmeier, Meteorologist WKOW-TV (Madison, WI)
May 15, 2025
FCC, Government, & Regulatory Update | David Oxenford, Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP & Shawn Donilon, NAB
June 19, 2025
Disruptive Innovation in the Broadcast Business | Henry Hays, Disrupt Ready
Explore the cutting-edge innovations reshaping the broadcast industry. Delve into case studies of businesses that have successfully navigated the digital transformation, integrating new technologies like streaming and on-demand content driven by AI and ML. Learn about the emerging trends that are disrupting traditional broadcasting models and how to leverage these changes for competitive advantage, as well as how to spot disruption coming.
July 17, 2025
Winning the Tug of War With Time | Ryan Dohrn, Brian Swell Media
Ryan Dohrn has trained over 30,000 media sales professionals and this is one of his most popular workshops! From creating call zones to time-saving email templates to making better use of your CRM tools – learn expert and well-tested tips to reclaim eight hours every week and win more business faster. Ryan will share his top 10 time management tools that will help you boost your personal productivity by 35% in just one week!!
September 18, 2025
Impactful Storytelling | Jackson Kerchis, Happiness Means Business
Positive psychology principles such as gratitude, optimism, and mindfulness can enhance the storytelling techniques used in journalism. Journalists can incorporate these elements to craft stories that resonate emotionally and inspire action while maintaining factual accuracy. Host
October 16, 2025
Close the Gap Between Upper Management & Gen Z | Derron Steenbergen, Swagger Institute
November 20, 2025
Small Market Success Stories | Paul Jacobs, Jacobs Media
A review of small market radio and television stations who are innovating and developing new strategies for growth.
