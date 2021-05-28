Diversity and inclusion webinar slated for 6/30

Building a Company with a Focus on Diversity and Inclusion

Do you understand the difference between Diversity and Inclusion? Do you have a strong Diversity statement?

In a webinar from Media Staffing Network’s Laurie Kahn she will help you better understand, in layman’s terms, how to better promote your opportunities to a wider, more diverse group and why this is an important focus to add to your company. Laurie will also share how leading companies position their hiring and employment practices.

This webinar is FREE to all MBA members on June 30th at 10AM. Stations should also consider the webinar for EEO credit under the menu item described as “providing training to management level personnel as to methods of ensuring equal employment opportunity and preventing discrimination.”