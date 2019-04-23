Ten MA stations win regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Massachusetts radio and television broadcasters were well represented when the Radio Television Digital News Association announced the regional winners of their Edward R. Murrow Awards. The awards honor “outstanding achievement in broadcast and digital journalism, technical expertise and adherence to RTDNA’s Code of Ethics.”

Winning awards in their respective divisions were TV stations WWLP-TV, WCVB-TV, WBTS-LD, WBZ-TV, and WFXT-TV. In radio, WATD-FM, the stations of NEPR, WCAI-FM, WBUR-FM, and WGBH-FM took home the honors. The full list of Massachusetts winners is below.

“The work that these stations did to warrant these regional Edward R. Murrow Awards is a testament to the excellent local radio and television produced across the state, region, and country every day,” said MBA Executive Director Jordan Walton.

These regional winners will now compete in the National Edward R. Murrow Awards, which will be announced in New York City on October 14.

Massachusetts Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners

Small Market Television

WWLP-TV: Overall Excellence

WWLP-TV : Newscast for “MGM Springfield Opens”

Small Market Radio

WATD-FM: Breaking News Coverage for “Active Shooter Milford”

NEPR: Continuing Coverage for “Massachusetts Begins Legal Sales of Marijuana for Recreational Use”

WCAI-FM: Hard News for “When Nobody Enrolls in 6th Grade”

Large Market Television

WCVB-TV: Overall Excellence

WCVB-TV: Breaking News Coverage for “Officer Shot and Killed Serving Warrant”

WCVB-TV: Multimedia

WCVB-TV: News Series for “State Troopers, Supervisors Arrested in Overtime Scandal”

WBTS-LD: Continuing Coverage for “Explosions in the Merrimack Valley”

WBTS-LD: Investigative Reporting for “Taking a Toll: License Plate Confusion Frustrates Drivers”

WBTS-LD: Newscast for “Whitey Bulger Newscast”

WFXT-TV: Excellence in Social Media for “Merrimack Valley Explosions”

WFXT-TV: Excellence in Sound for “Mass Marijuana Podcast”

WBZ-TV: Hard News for Commuters Sprint to Cars to Avoid Garage Gridlock”

Large Market Radio