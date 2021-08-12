Longtime radio broadcaster Richard “Dick” Vaughan has passed away

CHARLTON – Richard Harold “Dick” Vaughan, 85, beloved husband, brother, dad, and papa, died on August 9, 2021. He was surrounded by loved ones.

Dick was the proud patriarch of a large brood of loquacious kin. Dick grew up in Malden, Massachusetts, with his brothers David and Terry and his sister Mary. He was an ever so loud and proud member of the Malden High School Hall of Fame. Rumor has it that he did in fact observe Malden beating Everett at least once. He was a fixture on the sideline for the Thanksgiving Day game.

A long-time member of the Joseph A. Ferko string band, Dick was the Master of Ceremonies at many of the Mummer’s events – and we have the elaborate costumes to prove it.

Dick’s 60+ year career in broadcasting started in the 1950’s at WHIL in Medford. He came up the ranks and rose to greatness at WARE in Ware, MA. He also had many memorable stops along the way throughout New England. Hello Killington. Dick was still recording his television show for Charlton TV as recently as a few weeks ago.

Dick was very active in political circles at the local, state, and national levels, working in support of JFK, Bobby and Teddy Kennedy, Senator Kerry and Governors Volpe and Dukakis. Dick also ran for POTUS in 1972, was a Town Moderator, and an active member of the Charlton, MA Board of Assessors.

He and his wife Jen have each served as President of their local Rotary Club. Dick was an active member of St. Joseph’s Church. He was a member of the Finance Committee, in charge of Charitable Contributions and Memorial Gifts and could proudly be seen on the altar every weekend serving Mass. He received great joy in training and watching the altar servers learn and grow in their faith.

The aforementioned large and loquacious kin include his brother Terry Vaughan, sister Mary Swearingen and their wonderful families, his wife Jenn, his son Denis and his wife Bridget, his late son Jonathan, his daughter Cathy and her husband Tim, his son Michael, and his daughter Kerrie. Papa offered grandfatherly advice to Jack, Kate, and Brady. He leaves behind many other meaningful relationships.

Calling hours are Monday, August 16, 2021, from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 10, H. Putnam Rd. Ext., Charlton, followed by Mass at 11 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dick Vaughan to St. Joseph’s Church, P.O. Box 338, Charlton City, MA 01508. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

