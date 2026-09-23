MBA to name Boston 25’s Gene Lavanchy 2026 Broadcaster of the Year

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association (MBA) will honor longtime Boston 25 (WFXT) anchor Gene Lavanchy with its prestigious Broadcaster of the Year Award at the association’s annual Sound Bites conference to be held November 19 at the Renaissance Framingham Hotel and Conference Center, Framingham, Massachusetts.

Lavanchy, a Massachusetts native, has been a familiar face in New England homes for more than 37 years, informing, entertaining, and connecting with viewers through his approachable style, local perspective, and genuine appreciation for the communities he serves.

Lavanchy began his Boston television career in 1989 as the studio host for Boston Bruins hockey broadcasts on TV38, a role he held for four seasons. In 1992, he joined WHDH-TV as weekend sports anchor before rising to Sports Director and lead sports anchor. During his 11 years at the station, Gene also hosted the popular Sunday night program Sports Xtra. His work earned him multiple Emmy and Associated Press awards, as well as recognition as Massachusetts Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

In 2003, Gene became a vital part of the launch of Boston 25 Morning News. Its “all local, all morning long” combination of news, traffic, and weather offered viewers a distinctly New England alternative to national morning programs. Since then, it has grown into a go-to source for busy viewers preparing for the day ahead.

For the past 23 seasons, Gene has also served as the field anchor for Boston 25 Morning News’ popular Zip Trips. Broadcasting live from cities and towns across Massachusetts, he has visited more than 300 communities and met thousands of remarkable people along the way.

Boston 25 Vice President and General Manager Todd Brown said, “Gene represents everything that makes a great broadcaster. For years he has been a trusted and familiar presence in our community, bringing professionalism, passion, and a genuine commitment to the viewers we serve. Gene has been part of the stories that matter most to our local community- celebrating its people, highlighting its accomplishments and being there during its most important moments. Gene has not only been an important part of the station’s history but has helped shape the legacy we continue to build today. We are incredibly proud to honor him as Broadcaster of the Year.”

“Gene Lavanchy epitomizes ‘localism’ in broadcast television. From his work in the sports world, which we take very seriously in New England, to his time 20+ years as a news anchor at Boston 25, Gene has developed an incredible connection with his viewers and we look forward to honoring him at Sound Bites 2026 this November,” added MBA Executive Director Jordan Walton.

Lavanchy will be the thirteenth recipient of the MBA Broadcaster of the Year Award.

Sound Bites is the MBA’s annual learning, meeting, and mingling event which provides seminars for sales, programming staff, and managers, offers a networking reception and dinner program led by the MBA’s annual meeting, industry guests and speakers, and the annual Sound Bites Awards, which recognizes the best in Massachusetts radio and television broadcasting over the previous year.

Tickets for Sound Bites can be purchased here through November 12.