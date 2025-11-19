MBA, state associations file comments on “modernizing EAS”

In the Matter of Modernizing of the Nation’s Alerting Systems, PS Docket No. 25-224.

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association, in combination with the state broadcasters associations of 49 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, filed Joint Reply Comments with the FCC which noted the continued importance of the Emergency Alert System (EAS), the voluntary improvements over time that have made it one of the most robust and resilient alerting systems available, the harm that imposing new EAS requirements on broadcasters by government mandate rather than through voluntary organic improvements would cause, the importance of maintaining both EAS and Wireless Emergency Alerts as complementary alerting systems, and the need for improved training and coordination among alert originators and government agencies.