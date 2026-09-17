FCC announces nationwide EAS test Nov. 17

Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau announces nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) for November 17, 2026

The Federal Communications Commission announced on September 16, 2026 that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in coordination with the FCC will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on November 17, 2026 at 2:20pm.

The notice reminded us that “all EAS Participants are required to participate in the nationwide EAS test and make required filings in the Commission’s EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS).

Important Dates:

All EAS Participants must submit their annual ETRS Form One for calendar year 2026 no later than October 30, 2026 .

. All EAS Participants must file ETRS Form Two within 48 hours of the nationwide test. The deadline for Form Two filings is 2:20 pm ET on November 19, 2026 , or, if the test is conducted on the alternative date, 2:20 pm ET on December 5, 2026.

, or, if the test is conducted on the alternative date, 2:20 pm ET on December 5, 2026. All EAS Participants must file ETRS Form Three to provide detailed post-test data within 45 days following the nationwide test, which will be on or before January 4, 2027 , or, if the test is conducted on the alternative date, on or before January 18, 2027.

, or, if the test is conducted on the alternative date, on or before January 18, 2027.