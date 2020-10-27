HomeAdvisoryNovember RMT moved to Monday Nov. 2

November RMT moved to Monday Nov. 2

In order to avoid any confusion or commotion surrounding the upcoming election, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency along with the State Emergency Communications Committee has elected to perform November’s Required Monthly Test on MONDAY November 2, rather than the previously scheduled Tuesday, November 3.

The state EAS plan dictates that “Commonwealth-wide tests of the Massachusetts Alert System will be conducted on Monday or Tuesday of the first week of the month to assure the successful operation of the system” so this change falls within our EAS plan.

Please feel free to share this information with any necessary members of your team.

