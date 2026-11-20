Awards were handed out in 19 categories during association’s annual conference.

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association celebrated broadcast radio and television’s unique connection to their audiences and communities by awarding Sound Bites Awards in 19 categories at its annual Sound Bites conference on Thursday, November 19 at the Renaissance Framingham Hotel and Conference Center.

Sound Bites brought together nearly 200 broadcasters from around the state to learn, meet, and mingle as the association celebrated the localism that only broadcasters can provide. Erik Therwanger, founder of Think GREAT, presented “Selling Thru Chaos” to many account executives, sales managers, GMs, and owners. Noted programming consultant Mike McVay led the year’s programming seminar with a two-part session which included “Multiplatform Media: A 360 View of Content Creation which tied into a screening and discussion of “Worst to First: The True Story of Z100.” The session concluded with a surprise Q+A with former Z100 personality, 2003 National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee, and 2006 Radio Hall of Fame inductee Scott Shannon.

Included in the evening’s programming was special guest April Carty-Sipp, Executive Vice President, Industry Affairs and Innovation at the National Association of Broadcasters. Carty-Sipp delivered remarks on the growing role of artificial intelligence in broadcasting, emphasizing the importance of having a living AI policy that evolves alongside rapidly changing technology and supports thoughtful, responsible use in newsrooms. Long time Massachusetts radio personality and Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Famer Candy O’Terry hosted.

Highlighting broadcasters’ commitment to their communities, 94.7 WMAS won the radio Sound Bites Award for best Public Service Announcement for their PSA “Tail Waggin’ Tuesday” which helps find forever homes for animals at Dakin Humane Society. In the television Public Service Announcement category WCVB Channel 5 took home first place for their “Sports With Us Clinic” PSA in partnership with Bank of America.

94.7 WMAS and Boston 25 WFXT won #WeAreBroadcasters awards for their Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital and “Furever Friday” pet adoption event, respectively. The #WeAreBroadcasters Award highlights a unique event or program produced and promoted by a station that highlights the station’s connection to their community.

Winners of the coveted Station of the Year award were Coxswain Communication’s PIXY 103 (WPXC-FM) in radio and for the third straight year, Hearst Television’s WCVB Channel 5 in television. MyFM 101.3 (WMRC-AM) and NBC Universal’s Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra (WNEU) were runners up in the Station of the Year category.

Now in its fifteenth year, the Sound Bites Awards received nearly 250 award entries, highlighting the excellent work done each year by local broadcasters in Massachusetts. See a complete list of winners below.

RADIO TELEVISION INDIVIDUAL COMMERCIAL 1st: WMAS – Helix Human Services Merit: WPXC – Mac Daddy’s Diner COMMERCIAL CAMPAIGN 1st: Audacy Boston – Drains by James Merit: WXLO – Linders Auto PHOTOGRAPHER 1st: WWLP – Mike Houle Merit: WCVB – Maria Bianco STATION PROMO 1st: WXKS-FM – Kiss 108 Noah Kahan at Fenway Merit: WBGB FM – BIG 103’s See AC/DC in Las Vegas! STATION PROMO 1st: WBZ – A Greater Boston Starts Here Merit: WCVB – NewsCenter 5 “Never Stop” STATION IMAGING 1st: WEEI – Boston’s Sports Original Merit: WAQY-FM – Rock 102 – Springfield’s Classic Rock! WEATHERCASTER 1st: WBTS – Pamela Gardner Merit: WCVB – Cindy Fitzgibbon AIR PERSONALITY 1st: WBMX MIX 1041 – Karson & Kennedy Merit: WMRC – Chris Caraballo AIR PERSONALITY 1st: WWLP – Areta Odiah Merit: WCVB – Ben Simmoneau SPORTS FEATURE 1st: WAMC – Soccer City Merit: WMRC – Beyond The Start Line SPORTS FEATURE 1st: WCVB – Football vs. Futbol Merit: WWLP – NASCAR Media Challenge SPORTS PLAY-BY-PLAY 1st: WMRC – Saved By Buckler Merit: WATD – MIAA Division 4 Super Bowl NEWSCAST 1st: WCVB – NewsCenter 5 at 6pm: Tragedy at Gabriel House Merit: WWLP – Holyoke Mall Shooting SPOTS NEWS STORY 1st: WATD – No Kings Rally Merit: WAMC – Police unions call for Council VP to resign SPOT NEWS STORY 1st: WCVB – Brown Shooting Manhunt Merit: WWLP – Springfield Council Meeting Gone Rogue EXCELLENCE IN SOUND 1st: WATD – Battle of Gloucester Merit: WAMC – ‘All aboard!’ INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING 1st: WFXT – 25 Investigates: State Workers Clocking Out and Cashing In Merit: WCVB – 5 Investigates: Wandering Cops FEATURE STORY 1st: WATD – Old Scituate Musters Merit: WAMC – Sounding the alarm FEATURE STORY 1st: WGGB – New Veteran’s Home Merit: WCVB – Ben’s Story RECURRING SEGMENT 1st: WMRC – Beyond The Final Score Merit: WMJX – What’s Your Beef, Boston RECURRING SEGMENT 1st: WCVB – 5 For Good Merit: WBZ – WBZ’s Climate Watch DIGITAL MEDIA 1st: WXLO – Linders Merit: WMAS – Lucie’s Local DIGITAL MEDIA 1st: WWLP – What’s it like to ride in a monster truck? Merit: WFXT – Boston 25 dives deep into Brown University, MIT shootings PSA 1st: WMAS FM – Tail Waggin’ Tuesday Merit: WKLB-FM – Christmas in the City PSA 1st: WCVB – Sports With Us Clinic 2026 Merit: WFXT – Boston 25 News and Jimmy Fund Walk #WEAREBROADCASTERS 1st: 94.7 WMAS – Radiothon to Benefit Baystate Children’s Merit: WERS – WERS 617 Day #WEAREBROADCASTERS 1st: WFXT – Boston 25 Furever Friday Pet Adoption Event Merit: WCVB – Holiday Lights 2025 STATION OF THE YEAR 1st: WPXC Merit: WMRC STATION OF THE YEAR 1st: WCVB Merit: WNEU

The MBA also honored longtime Boston 25 (WFXT) anchor Gene Lavanchy with its prestigious Broadcaster of the Year Award.

Lavanchy, a Massachusetts native, has been a familiar face in New England homes for more than 37 years, informing, entertaining, and connecting with viewers through his approachable style, local perspective, and genuine appreciation for the communities he serves.