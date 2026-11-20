The award was presented to Lavanchy at the MBA’s annual Sound Bites conference Nov. 19.

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association (MBA) honored longtime Boston 25 (WFXT) anchor Gene Lavanchy with its prestigious Broadcaster of the Year Award at the association’s annual Sound Bites conference on November 19 at the Renaissance Framingham Hotel and Conference Center, Framingham, Massachusetts.

Lavanchy, a Massachusetts native, has been a familiar face in New England homes for more than 37 years, informing, entertaining, and connecting with viewers through his approachable style, local perspective, and genuine appreciation for the communities he serves.

Lavanchy began his Boston television career in 1989 as the studio host for Boston Bruins hockey broadcasts on TV38, a role he held for four seasons. In 1992, he joined WHDH-TV as weekend sports anchor before rising to Sports Director and lead sports anchor. During his 11 years at the station, Gene also hosted the popular Sunday night program Sports Xtra. His work earned him multiple Emmy and Associated Press awards, as well as recognition as Massachusetts Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

In 2003, Gene became a vital part of the launch of Boston 25 Morning News. Its “all local, all morning long” combination of news, traffic, and weather offered viewers a distinctly New England alternative to national morning programs. Since then, it has grown into a go-to source for busy viewers preparing for the day ahead.

For the past 23 seasons, Gene has also served as the field anchor for Boston 25 Morning News’ popular Zip Trips. Broadcasting live from cities and towns across Massachusetts, he has visited more than 300 communities and met thousands of remarkable people along the way.

Before establishing his career in Boston, Gene held sports anchor positions at WLNE-TV in Providence, Rhode Island, and WBBH-TV in Fort Myers, Florida. A graduate of Emerson College, he grew up and still resides in Walpole, Massachusetts and remains deeply connected to the community, serving on the board of the Friends of Walpole Community Athletic Complex.

Gene also serves a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, the Buddy Walk, and the Independence 5K Walk & Run, supporting programs for children and adults with developmental disabilities in more than 110 communities across Massachusetts. In recognition of his dedication to his hometown and his many years of community service, Gene was named the Friends of St. Patrick’s Person of the Year in 2012.

Boston 25 Vice President and General Manager Todd Brown said, “Gene’s recognition as Broadcaster of the Year is a reflection of the tremendous impact he has made on our station and the community we serve. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to local storytelling, connecting with viewers and bringing the important moments, people, and issues of our community into their homes. His passion for broadcasting, commitment to excellence, and genuine connection with our audience have made him an invaluable part of our team. We are thrilled to see Gene receive this well-deserved recognition and grateful for the lasting contributions he continues to make to our station and community.”

“Gene Lavanchy epitomizes what our Broadcaster of the Year award is all about,” added MBA Executive Director Jordan Walton. “From his work in sports to more than two decades behind the news anchor desk, he has long shown an outstanding commitment to his job and community, while showing an unwavering dedication to the evolution of broadcasting. We’re thrilled to honor Gene at Sound Bites 2026.”

Lavanchy is the thirteenth recipient of the MBA Broadcaster of the Year Award.

Sound Bites is the MBA’s annual learning, meeting, and mingling event which provides seminars for sales, programming staff, and managers, offers a networking reception and dinner program led by the MBA’s annual meeting, industry guests and speakers, and the annual Sound Bites Awards, which recognizes the best in Massachusetts radio and television broadcasting over the previous year.

See what Gene means to Boston 25 and his viewers: