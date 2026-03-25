Seven from Radio and TV to be Inducted into MA Broadcasters Hall of Fame

The MA Broadcasters Association (MBA) will induct seven highly respected radio and television on-air personalities, broadcast journalists, and executives into its Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 4, at its annual Luncheon and Awards Ceremony at the Renaissance Framingham Hotel (formerly, the Sheraton Framingham).

The MA Broadcasters Hall of Fame 2026 inductees are: the late WCVB-TV Boston Special Correspondent Clark Booth, WBZ-TV Boston Sports Director Steve Burton; retired WMVY Radio, Martha’s Vineyard, Program Director and ‘Director of Worldwide Programming’ Barbara Dacey, longtime Boston Bruins play-by-play NESN Television announcer Jack Edwards, retired News Director Mike Garreffi from WWLP, Channel 22, Springfield, and perennial MA Broadcasters Hall of Fame luncheon and awards ceremony emcee, the popular and long-time former host of The Jordan Rich Show on WBZ-AM 1030, Jordan Rich.

In addition, the MA Broadcasters Hall of Fame’s co-founder and first President, Arthur J. Singer, will be honored posthumously at the luncheon with the organization’s 2026 Pioneer Award.

Hall of Fame Committee Chair Peter R. Brown said of the 2026 inductee class, “The broadcasters who will be inducted this year share a passion for their craft. Their enthusiasm and dedication to broadcasting shine a spotlight on their talents and accomplishments across the decades of their work. Our inductees this year are in front of the microphone and behind the scenes; no matter what their position, they have distinguished themselves for their achievements and reflect a level of excellence that shall be recognized and honored.”

Tickets for the Hall of Fame luncheon cost $90 each. Full tables of eight, nine, and ten are also available.

The event will begin with an 11 am reception; the program’s opening remarks begin at 11:40 am, followed by lunch and then the induction ceremonies. The luncheon will be emceed by three-time Emmy Award-winning executive producer and TV and radio personality Jenny Johnson.

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Learn more about our 2026 inductees

Clark Booth An eloquent writer and storyteller, Clark Booth started as a reporter at WCVB’s NewsCenter 5 in 1975 and retired in 1999. He died in July of 2018 at the age of 79. Said Bill Fine, former WCVB President and General Manager, “Clark was an extraordinarily talented journalist and brilliant storyteller who set a gold standard for news reporting in Boston. Clark was an esteemed member of the Channel 5 family for 25 years and was enormously respected for his work ethic and his ability to cover a wide range of stories with expertise and his signature style. Clark covered six National Political Conventions, 10 Presidential campaigns, two Papal Elections, four Papal visits to the U.S and Canada, two Roman Consistories and a Synod, 12 World Series, three Super Bowls, 20 Stanley Cup Playoff festivals, three stints in Northern Ireland covering ‘the Troubles,’ the Fall of the Iron Curtain (1989-’90), Cuba under Castro, an extended study of the Catholic Church in America, and another of the Royal Family in England.

An eloquent writer and storyteller, Clark Booth started as a reporter at WCVB’s NewsCenter 5 in 1975 and retired in 1999. He died in July of 2018 at the age of 79. Said Bill Fine, former WCVB President and General Manager, “Clark was an extraordinarily talented journalist and brilliant storyteller who set a gold standard for news reporting in Boston. Clark was an esteemed member of the Channel 5 family for 25 years and was enormously respected for his work ethic and his ability to cover a wide range of stories with expertise and his signature style. Clark covered six National Political Conventions, 10 Presidential campaigns, two Papal Elections, four Papal visits to the U.S and Canada, two Roman Consistories and a Synod, 12 World Series, three Super Bowls, 20 Stanley Cup Playoff festivals, three stints in Northern Ireland covering ‘the Troubles,’ the Fall of the Iron Curtain (1989-’90), Cuba under Castro, an extended study of the Catholic Church in America, and another of the Royal Family in England. Steve Burton Steve Burton, the son of the late New England Patriots running back Ron Burton, is the Sports Director for WBZ-TV, Channel 4, and WSBK-TV, Channel 38, in Boston. Steve is a graduate of and a former quarterback for Northwestern University, from which he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications and a Master’s Degree in broadcast journalism. Starting in 1993, Steve worked as a sports anchor and reporter for New England Sports Network (NESN), hosting the pre- and post-game shows for the Boston Red Sox. In 1994, Steve joined WBZ-TV and became WBZ’s sports director in early April 2008. Steve also anchors the WBZ/WSBK weekly programs Sports Final, Patriots Game Day, All Access, and the Patriots 5th Quarter show.

Steve Burton, the son of the late New England Patriots running back Ron Burton,is the Sports Director for WBZ-TV, Channel 4, and WSBK-TV, Channel 38, in Boston. Steve is a graduate of and a former quarterback for Northwestern University, from which he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications and a Master’s Degree in broadcast journalism. Starting in 1993, Steve worked as a sports anchor and reporter for New England Sports Network (NESN), hosting the pre- and post-game shows for the Boston Red Sox. In 1994, Steve joined WBZ-TV and became WBZ’s sports director in early April 2008. Steve also anchors the WBZ/WSBK weekly programs Sports Final, Patriots Game Day, All Access, and the Patriots 5th Quarter show. Barbara Dacey Barbara Dacey retired in 2018 after 32 years on-air and behind-the-scenes at MVYRADIO, Martha’s Vineyard. She is recognized for maintaining a fiercely independent, eclectic, and community-oriented sound at the station. Barbara joined MVYRADIO as a part-time DJ in 1985. She became program director in 1993 and shepherded the station through a period of growth and refinement, lifting MVYRADIO to national recognition in the Triple A radio format (the Adult Album Alternative), and guiding it in its emergence as one of the early players in streaming Internet radio.

Barbara Dacey retired in 2018 after 32 years on-air and behind-the-scenes at MVYRADIO, Martha’s Vineyard. She is recognized for maintaining a fiercely independent, eclectic, and community-oriented sound at the station. Barbara joined MVYRADIO as a part-time DJ in 1985. She became program director in 1993 and shepherded the station through a period of growth and refinement, lifting MVYRADIO to national recognition in the Triple A radio format (the Adult Album Alternative), and guiding it in its emergence as one of the early players in streaming Internet radio. Jack Edwards Jack Edwards Jack Edwards was a sports reporter for both WCVB-TV, Channel 5, Boston ( 1985-1988) and Boston’s Channel 7 (WNEV-TV/WHDH-TV, 1988-1991). He worked at ESPN after his stint at Channel 7 before returning to Boston television at NESN-TV where he began play-by-play calling of Boston Bruins games during the 2005–06 NHL season, handling the road games while (2025 HOF inductee) Dale Arnold covered the home games. At the start of the 2007–08 NHL season, Jack began calling all Bruins games. He received a 2011 Stanley Cup Championship ring for his play-by-play work with the Bruins. Throughout his Emmy Award-winning time with the Bruins, Jack’s style became synonymous with his enthusiasm and colorful delivery. He had many iconic calls like “high above the ice,” “tumbling muffin,” and “Chinese mustard,” which all became well-known among Bruins fans. Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs noted: “Jack’s voice has been the soundtrack for generations of Bruins fans who have experienced so many incredible moments. His presence has been felt around the globe, and he will forever be a part of the Bruins’ legacy.”

1985-1988) and Boston’s Channel 7 (WNEV-TV/WHDH-TV, 1988-1991). He worked at ESPN after his stint at Channel 7 before returning to Boston television at NESN-TV where he Mike Garreffi Mike Garreffi is a respected, long-serving, award-winning journalist in the Springfield, MA area who dedicated over three decades to WWLP-22News and saw himself proudly and simply as “a storyteller with a camera.” He started as a part-time photographer and was promoted to Chief Photographer, then News Operations Manager, and finally News Director in 1999. As News Director, Mike won – among other honors – a coveted New England “small market” Emmy Award for his oversight of the 22News comprehensive coverage of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. He was also honored personally as a Paul Harris Fellow in 2016 by the Springfield Rotary Club. Fellow Rotarian Rick Lee who nominated Mike for the award said of him: “Mike works behind the scenes and largely out of the limelight and has transformed his station’s coverage of our local news, with a focus not just on ratings, but on live coverage of stories important to his viewers, supportive of our community and reported by a news team that reflects the diversity of the region it serves.”

Mike Garreffi is a respected, long-serving, award-winning journalist in the Springfield, MA area who dedicated over three decades to WWLP-22News and saw himselfHe started as a part-time photographer and was promoted to Chief Photographer, then News Operations Manager, and finally News Director in 1999. As News Director, Mike won – among other honors – a coveted New England “small market” Emmy Award for his oversight of the 22News comprehensive coverage of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. He was also honored personally as a Paul Harris Fellow in 2016 by the Springfield Rotary Club. Fellow Rotarian Rick Lee who nominated Mike for the award said of him: “Mike works behind the scenes and largely out of the limelight and has transformed his station’s coverage of our local news, with a focus not just on ratings, but on live coverage of stories important to his viewers, supportive of our community and reported by a news team that reflects the diversity of the region it serves.” Jordan Rich Jordan Rich is the popular and long-time former host of The Jordan Rich Show on WBZ-AM 1030 , a mix of history, arts, pop culture, and other topics. He retired after the July 3, 2016 show in order to spend more time with his family. As of 2026, he still files a variety of cultural and celebrity interview segments for WBZ. He is also co-owner, with Ken Carberry, of Chart Productions, an audio production company. His voice has been included in thousands of voice-overs, including those of The Boston Pops, Sullivan Tire, and KB Toys. For many years, and as recently as 2025, Jordan served as the emcee of the MA Broadcasters Hall of Fame annual Luncheon and Awards Ceremony. Jordan recently went public with his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease — modeling for us how uncertainty and grief surrounding a medical diagnosis can evolve.

Jordan Richis the popular and long-time former host of The Jordan Rich Show onWBZ-AM 1030a mix of history, arts, pop culture, and other topics. He retired after the July 3, 2016 show in order to spend more time with his family.As of 2026, he still files a variety of cultural and celebrity interview segments for WBZ. He is also co-owner, with Ken Carberry, of Chart Productions, an audio production company. His voice has been included in thousands of voice-overs, includingThe Boston Pops, Sullivan Tire, andKB Toys. For many years, and as recently as 2025, Jordan served as the emcee of the MA Broadcasters Hall of Fame annual Luncheon and Awards Ceremony. Jordan recently went public with his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease — modeling for us how uncertainty and grief surrounding a medical diagnosis can evolve. Art Singer The late Arthur J. “Art” Singer is a 2026 Hall of Fame inductee and the recipient of the 2026 MA Broadcasters Hall of Fame “Pioneer Award,” presented, according to Hall of Fame Committee Chair Peter Brown, to individuals who have distinguished themselves over decades for lasting contributions made to the broadcast industry and through a leadership role in their particular craft.” After a long career in public television, including 14 years as General Manager of New Hampshire Public TV, Art returned home to Boston and served as Associate Vice President for Television, Radio, and Film at Emerson College from 1997 to 2005. He led the development of many new facilities, including a cutting-edge storefront studio for WERS-FM, and also brought live TV broadcasting capability to the restored Cutler Majestic Theater. Art wrote regularly for broadcast industry publications and authored the definitive biography of radio and TV legend Arthur Godfrey. In 2007, Art co-founded the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame and served as President until 2013.



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