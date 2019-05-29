Tech Tuesday added to 2019 NAB/RAB Radio Show

A new full-day event from the NAB and RAB during the 2019 Radio Show:

NAB and RAB are excited to announce the all-new Tech Tuesday at this year’s Radio Show, which will take place September 24-27 at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas, Texas.

Tech Tuesday (September 24) is a full-day program designed exclusively for radio engineers and station technology teams and is FREE for NAB and RAB members. Non-members can certainly attend, but the cost will be $199.($250 onsite).

Benefits include:

Practical hands-on knowledge to improve overall station efficiency and performance and a chance to further develop your career.

Opportunity to learn from some of the industry’s leading subject matter experts on topics such as audio over IP, transmission, visual radio/streaming, data acquisition and protection, hybrid radio and more.

Exclusive networking events.

Free access to the Radio Show exhibit hall on Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26.

Click here to learn more about Tech Tuesday. Radio engineers and tech personnel can click here to register exclusively for Tech Tuesday, or as part of the purchase of a full Radio Show registration package.

MBA members that are NOT NAB/RAB members could use the Continuing Education Reimbursement Program to attend Tech Tuesday. Please note the rules regarding applying for CERP funds.